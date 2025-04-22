Canadiens’ Ivan Demidov issued word of caution by ex-NHLer after bold Alex Ovechkin, Evgeni Malkin admission

Alex Ovechkin played hero for the Washington Capitals in Game 1 of their first-round series with the Montreal Canadiens.

The Great 8 put forth a vintage performance, which included the overtime game-winning goal, bringing the Montreal Canadiens' comeback bid to an end.

It was his first time facing off against the newest young Russian star, Ivan Demidov, who notably said to the media over the weekend that he preferred Evgeni Malkin 'much better' than Ovechkin growing up. In Game 1 on Monday night, Ovi reminded everyone not to poke the bear.

Former NHLer, now Sportsnet analyst, Kevin Bieksa broke down Demidov and Ovechkin's interactions throughout the game and whether his comments might have motivated the Great 8. Sportsnet shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter).

"So Demidov's just being honest, he loves Malkin much better, not just better, much better. And I kind of wondered, did Ovi hear that? I'm sure he did hear, because you see tonight, and I'm kind of watching their interactions early, the young Russian superstar. And right here, Ovi is going to kind of seek him out a couple cross checks and Demidov. Don't look him in the eyes. Do not look him in the eyes. You will turn to stone. Keep playing your game," Bieksa said.

"But there's a pecking order in the Russian culture. And right now, Ovechkin is king of the castle. He's King Kong. So there's a respect here. And Ovi is still top dog. He will always be top dog. Don't look him in the eye, Demidov. But put the puck in the back of the net," Bieksa added.

Alex Ovechkin was a difference maker all night long, while Ivan Demidov only saw 11:57 minutes of ice time in his playoff debut. Expect head coach Martin St. Louis to expand his role as he continues to gain experience at the NHL level.

It was a special night for Alex Ovechkin

Alex Ovechkin turned back the clock to begin the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 39-year-old led the charge for the Capitals in Game 1, racking up three points (two goals, one assist), and four shots on goal, while delivering seven crushing hits in 16:45 minutes of action. His overtime tally happened to be the first playoff overtime game-winning goal of his legendary career.

Ovechkin and the Caps will look to take a 2-0 series lead when they host the Montreal Canadiens in Game 2 on Wednesday night. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Capital One Arena.

