Ex-NHLer Shane O'Brien confused by Corey Perry's healthy scratch for Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final

On the Missin Curfew podcast, former NHL player Shane O'Brien expressed his surprise regarding Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch's decision to scratch Corey Perry in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Perry won a Stanley Cup in 2007 with the Anaheim Ducks and played three straight years in the Stanley Cup Final from 2020 until 2022. Although Perry hasn't made a goal in the playoffs, he has played a key role on the fourth line through his energy and physicality.

"Why is Corey Perry not playing? Yeah, he wasn't great in Game 1 but he has been to five Finals, he's got a Stanley Cup ring, just find a way to get him in the lineup somewhere," O'Brien said.

Not only does O'Brien think Perry should be in the lineup for Game 3, but he thinks the veteran forward should be on a line with Leon Draisaitl.

"I would Perry with Draisaitl because Draisaitl can slow it down and protect the puck and give Perry time to get to the net and do his thing and be the worm in front. To me, you have to have Corey Perry in the rest of the series," O'Brien added.

Corey Perry expected to be in the lineup in Game 3

After being scratched in the previous game, Corey Perry is expected to return to the lineup for Game 3. However, the line that he would play on is uncertain.

Edmonton is currently down 2-0 to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final, but Perry remains confident that the Oilers can get a much-needed win.

“It’s been talked about immensely how they play, and good for them,” Perry said, via NHL.com. “But we have our own way of playing and if we find that, back to what we did in Game 1, getting in the forecheck and being hard and quick on pucks and moving pucks and playing our game, we’re going to get our chances.”

They will face each other for game 3 on June 13 in Edmonton at 8:00 PM ET.