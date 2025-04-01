Ex-NHLer speaks out on 'Canadian icon' Wayne Gretzky's close ties to Donald Trump

Hall of Famer and former NHL goalie Dominik Hasek weighed in on hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and his apparent friendship with controversial US President Donald Trump. There has been a backlash against “The Great One” over his perceived close ties to Trump, who has threatened tariffs against Canada and more than once joked about annexing the nation.

Responding to a request from the Associated Press, the former Czech Republic goalie shared his views via text.

“The whole world saw Wayne at a party at the American President’s home,” Hasek wrote. “It is not surprising to me that Canadian people are asking about the attitude of a man who is a Canadian icon. To be honest, I am also interested in his attitude. He must know best why he does not express himself on this. Be sure to ask him.”

Gretzky and his family were present for Trump’s inauguration ball in January. His wife Janet and other members of his family have posted supportive and congratulatory messages on social media after Trump won the 2024 US election.

The US President has publicly and repeatedly stated that Gretzky would make a great “Governor of Canada” if it were to become a US state. On Jan. 9, Trump talked to reporters on the sidelines of a special dinner hosting Republican governors from across the country at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

"I was with Wayne Gretzky," Trump said. "I said, 'Wayne, would you like to be the governor of Canada?’ I can't imagine anybody doing any better than Wayne. Wayne was not too interested. But I think he probably would have liked statehood. He's a friend of mine. He's a great guy. He's the great one. We call him The Great One, right? He's a great hockey player."

Vandals smear feces on Wayne Gretzky’s iconic statue in Edmonton

Many people have spoken out against Wayne Gretzky in the past few months. He was even booed by Canadian fans during the opening ceremony of the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

In another act of vandalism, the face of the iconic statue of Gretzky outside Rogers Place in Edmonton, which features him holding the Stanley Cup aloft, was smeared with excrement. CTV News Edmonton reported the story and pictures have gone viral on social media.

Wayne Gretzky, widely thought to be the greatest player of all time, has won four consecutive Stanley Cups in 10 seasons with the Edmonton Oilers.

