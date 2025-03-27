Former NHL player Scottie Upshall believes generational prospect Gavin McKenna should consider playing college hockey for a year before entering the league. McKenna, projected to be a top pick in the 2026 NHL draft, is currently playing for the Medicine Hat Tigers in the WHL.

The 17-year-old entered the Western Hockey League as a rare 15-year-old, putting up 97 points in 61 games for Medicine Hat, winning WHL and CHL Rookie of the Year honors.

On an episode of the "Missin Curfew" podcast, Upshall argued that McKenna has already proven himself in the WHL and could benefit from playing NCAA hockey and capitalizing on name, image and likeness (NIL) endorsement opportunities.

"Gavin McKenna, he's done everything in the WHL he has to do, he's breaking records last two years for his age. Why not go to a year of college next year and make a million bucks?" Upshall said.

"Because he can't go to the NHL, he can't go the NHL yet.... I bet it's a million minimum that he would even look at to go NIL somewhere," he added.

Upshall pointed out that not every prospect will dominate like McKenna, who has nearly 130 points in 56 WHL games this season. McKenna also ranked as the eighth youngest player ever to represent Canada at the World Juniors.

With McKenna unable to enter the NHL for at least another year, Upshall believes a season in the NCAA could be beneficial from both a hockey development and financial perspective before the standout prospect embarks on his NHL career.

NHL scout John Williams's take on Gavin McKenna

NHL Central Scouting representative John Williams was left impressed by Gavin McKenna's high hockey IQ. According to Williams, McKenna makes quick, creative plays in all zones and always knows where his teammates are on the ice.

“It’s his high hockey IQ. He makes such quick plays with the puck in all zones and knows where everyone is all the time." Williams said via NHL.com.

"I was recently at a game in Medicine Hat where he made a pass from deep in his own zone to the far blue line, through the legs of two opposing players that were a zone apart from each other...on purpose. He does those things all the time,” he added.

Williams credited McKenna's WHL coach Willie Desjardins for allowing the young phenom the freedom to utilize his immense skill and creativity, even if it leads to some mistakes.

