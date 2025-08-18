Ex-NHLer Thomas Hickey makes strong case for $88,000,000 Sabres superstar in Norris Trophy conversation

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin should be in the Norris Trophy conversation this year, ex-NHL player Thomas Hickey believes. Dahlin, who is on a eight-year $88 million contract, had another impressive season this year despite the Sabres missing the playoffs for their 14th consecutive season.Speaking on the NHL Network's Tuesday broadcast, Hickey praised Dahlin’s skill and leadership on the ice.&quot;He's capped right here at number seven until the Buffalo Sabres can make the playoffs,&quot; Hickey said. &quot;And then I think we're going to be talking about him. It's tough to say this year when we're going to get to the top three, but we're going to say he's in the Norris conversation.&quot;Hickey noted that Dahlin performs well even when the Sabres miss the playoffs. He highlighted the 25-year-old’s production, physicality and defensive reliability. Hickey added that Dahlin's showing in the playoffs would reveal the full extent of his game.&quot;Why not him? Because he's got this edge, this competitive side, and he's been doing it every single year...,&quot; Hickey said. &quot;This is a guy I would just love to see him in a playoff series. ... Not that he's not there now, but we'd appreciate the rest of his game.&quot;Dahlin's contract runs through the 2031-32 season. Drafted as the first pick in 2018, he played his seventh NHL season in 2024-25, scoring 17 goals and 51 assists for 68 points, finishing with a +11 rating.Dahlin’s points have been impressive each season, from 53 in 2021-22 to 68 in 2024-25. He peaked in the 2022-23 season with 73 points and 92 penalty minutes. Over 509 NHL games, he has shown durability and steady growth, which is a reason why Hickey said his mix of offense and defense makes him Norris-worthy.&quot;I mean, as far as production goes in the NHL, not many defenseman have been able to produce like Rasmus Dahlin,&quot; Hickey said. &quot;But at the same time, the physicality that he plays with for a guy that is sort of undersized, the amount of shots that he blocks every single night. I mean, just so impressed with him, the leadership role he's taken in Buffalo.&quot;It's clear that Buffalo’s poor collective performance has limited his recognition.Thomas Hickey wants Sabres to perform 'better' for Rasmus DahlinRasmus Dahlin is an offensive defenseman who can handle defensive responsibilities. His steady improvement shows commitment and skill development. Hickey believes Dahlin deserves more attention from the NHL community.&quot;I just need to see that team be better in order for him to get number seven or above,&quot; Hickey said. &quot;And let's hope that time is soon, if you're a Buffalo Sabres fan.&quot;Dahlin has become one of Buffalo’s key players. His performance last season showed his impact on both ends of the ice. So, analysts expect him to continue growing as a top defenseman.