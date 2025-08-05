Ex-NHLer Zenon Konopka recounts shocking overseas experience following contract standoff - "You're getting blackballed because you went to Russia"

Former NHL player Zenon Konopka talked about a hard time in his career. On episode 576 of Spittin’ Chiclets, Konopka talked about how he struggled to get a new contract back in 2006.

In 2005-06, Zenon Konopka played 23 NHL games for the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim. He also played 34 AHL games with the Portland Pirates and was their assistant captain.

But when the new contract time came, Konopka spoke about his conversation with former Ducks general manager Bob Murray that showed how little control he had.

"Bob Murray called me and said, 'We got you by the b**ls,'" Murray said. [1:06:49]

He explained that players usually have power in free agency, but this time the team did.

“It wasn’t even the money ... It was the loyalty,” Konopka added showing his frustration after playing hurt and not getting even a minor league deal worth $90,000.

With no NHL offers, Konopka looked for chances overseas and signed with Russia with Lada Togliatti. The problems started fast, as no one spoke English, and the guy who got him there was no longer there.

“They’re messing with my money. I’m not getting my money,” he said.

Konopka was told they would hold his pay until the NHL season began, because he could've gone back to North America.

The NHL, or at least the AHL, did call after all. One day before the NHL season started, Brian Burke called Konopka’s agent. He offered a two-year AHL contract worth $90,000, the amount Konopka wanted. Without waiting, Konopka left Russia and flew back to North America. He wanted to be ready for the AHL season opener in Portland. Looking back, he said:

“Instead of waiting, trying to collect my money, I hopped on, like, three different flights.”

In 2006-07, after playing four games in Russia with Lada Togliatti, he moved to the AHL, where he played with the Syracuse Crunch. Later, in the same season, he played for the Portland Pirates, but without the "A" on his jersey.

Still, despite injuries on the NHL team and chances to be called up, he was passed over. That season, he got to play six games with the Columbus Blue Jackets. At that time, coach Kevin Dineen called Konopka in for a talk.

“You’re getting blackballed because you went to Russia,” Konopka said, recalling his conversation with Dineen.

It was like the team wanted to make an example of him.

Zenon Konopka’s passion for hockey lives on off the ice

On October 27, 2021, Zenon Konopka showed he still loves hockey. After his NHL career, he stayed involved by coaching and running hockey schools. He worked with former head coach Adam Oates, helping train players like Steven Stamkos and Connor McDavid. Konopka wanted to stay close to home, so he joined the Niagara IceDogs.

“It was pretty cool," Konopka said, in October 2021. "It was me, Oates and McDavid for five practices before he put McDavid on with anyone else.”

Konopka still teaches players skills and life lessons. He runs the "Zenon Konopka Hockey Academy" in Ottawa, Ontario. He has been running this academy since 2007.

