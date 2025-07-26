Ex-Oiler Sam Gagner's wife Rachel enjoys summer getaway in Ibiza after running into Connor McDavid's wife Lauren at Paris Airport

Former Oiler Sam Gagner and his wife Rachel are enjoying an offseason getaway to Ibiza, Spain. On Saturday, Rachel Gagner shared a series of stories from their trip on her Instagram.

The first story showed Sam Gagner enjoying a cozy outdoor dinner at a beautifully lit restaurant with a couple of friends. The group smiled over a table set with wine glasses and a soft amber table lamp.

In the second story, Rachel posed solo on a balcony in a cut-out brown dress with a view of Ibiza's coastline and marina behind her. The text overlay simply read:

“Made it - Ibiza, Spain.”

via Instagram /@rachel.gagner

The third story featured a sunset over the water with silhouettes of sailboats anchored in the calm bay. Sam Gagner also posted one story featuring a view of boats anchored in clear blue water in Formentera, Islas Baleares. The second story showed Rachel Gagner smiling and waving while swimming near a boat in the waters.

via Instagram/@sgagner89

Before arriving in Spain, Rachel had an unexpected run-in with close friend Lauren Kyle, wife of Oilers captain Connor McDavid at Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport. Lauren shared a story on Friday with a picture of the two of them clinking glasses and wrote:

“When you miss your connecting flight and don’t get rebooked for another 6 hours on to the next flight but you run into your bestie.”

Rachel also posted a story showing the two waving from an airport bar with the caption:

“Can’t escape her @laurenkyle1”

via Instagram/@laurenkyle1

Lauren later shared that she had made it to Florence, Italy, which was her original destination.

Sam Gagner's wife Rachel enjoyed day out golfing with Lauren Kyle and family

Last week, Rachel Gagner enjoyed a golf outing with her family at Taboo Muskoka Resort in Gravenhurst, Ontario. She was joined by Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle.

Rachel shared a series of Instagram stories from the day. One showed golf carts parked on a tree-lined path. Another featured a cheerful selfie with Lauren and their moms, all four wearing casual golf outfits and sun hats.

“Wholesome family scramble,” Rachel captioned the post.

Another story included two older men, possibly family members, sitting in a golf cart. Lauren shared the same moment, writing:

“Lots of dental talk from the dads,” and tagged Rachel.

via Instagram/@laurenlyle1

They enjoyed the day out at Taboo Muskoka Resort which is a lakeside retreat known for its 18-hole golf course, hiking trails, tennis courts and access to Lake Muskoka.

