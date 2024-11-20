Ex-Oiler Warren Foegele drops 1-word description of LeBron James while enjoying front-row Lakers seats

Ex Edmonton Oiler and current Los Angeles Kings forward Warren Foegele, enjoying prime seats at the Lakers vs Jazz game on Tuesday, posted a video story of LeBron hitting a jumpshot during the game.

Alongside the video, Foegele commented:

"Legoat @kingjames" - a nod to James' status as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

Warren Foegele's Instagram story

The Lakers won 124-118, with James putting up 26 points. Foegele has made it known previously that he's a huge NBA and LeBron James fan. In a 2021 interview with NHLPA.com, he had said:

Trending

“For watching, I’d go with basketball. I’m a huge NBA fan. I really love how the players share their personalities and opinions on things,” Foegele said in 2021 interview with NHLPA.com.

When asked which celebrity he'd most like to meet, Foegele named LeBron and said that he'd have a million questions for the NBA champ.

“I would go with LeBron James. I would really like to meet him. I don’t know if I could ask just one question. I’d probably have a million questions.

"I would want to know how he stays so consistent to be the best. What does he do every day? How does he do it for so many years?I’d definitely have a lot of questions for him.”

Foegele is in his first season with the Kings after signing a three-year, $10.5 million contract this offseason. He previously played for the Carolina Hurricanes and Edmonton Oilers after being drafted 67th overall in 2014.

Through 19 games this season, the Canadian winger has six goals and four assists.

Warren Foegele on NBA vs. NHL

Warren Foegele shared his thoughts on the differences between the NBA and the NHL. When asked if there are any comparisons between the two leagues, Foegele told The Athletic that they are quite different in terms of what it takes to win.

"That’s a hard topic because I feel like in hockey,you need to have the best team. Whereas in basketball it’s more based on the best players, you have a better rate of winning," Warren Foegele said.

"They’re playing on the court for almost the whole game, some of those guys. You can see in this league how hard it is to win in hockey."

In Warren Foegele's view, hockey is much more of a true team sport compared to basketball. He emphasized that in the NHL, it takes a full team effort and contributions from everyone to win consistently.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback