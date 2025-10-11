Ex-Oilers D-man makes monstrous Connor McDavid prediction, exceeding his most successful 153-point season

  • home icon
By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Oct 11, 2025 15:59 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn
Ryan Whitney predicts Connor McDavid will hit 160 points this season (Source: IMAGN)

Ryan Whitney believes Connor McDavid is set for his best NHL season yet. The former Edmonton Oilers defenseman and "Spittin’ Chiclets" co-host said on the podcast that McDavid will pass his career-high 153 points (2022-23 season) and reach 160 this year. Whitney mentioned that McDavid’s skating speed recently hit 24.8 miles per hour, fastest he has ever recorded.

“I think he’s getting 160 this year,” Whitney said, adding that Connor McDavid looks faster and sharper than before.

McDavid has now played ten seasons in the NHL since being drafted No. 1 by the Oilers in 2015. He remains one of the top players in league and continues to lead Edmonton with consistency. On Monday, he signed a two year, $25 million contract extension that begins in 2026–27 season, carrying an annual value of $12.5 million.

Oilers general manager Stan Bowman said the contract details were McDavid’s own decision.

“The $12.5 million was what Connor wanted; it’s not like we made a pitch that he should sign for that amount,” Bowman said on Monday, via NHL.com.

Bowman added that McDavid is a strong leader and is very motivated to win.

In the 2024–25 regular season, Connor McDavid scored 26 goals and 74 assists for 100 points. It was his eighth 100-point season and fifth in a row. Whitney compared McDavid’s team-first attitude to that of Sidney Crosby, who also took less money during his career to help his team stay competitive. He said McDavid did something similar by agreeing to a fair deal instead of pushing for more.

“All right, listen, ‘I’ve got plenty of money.... I’m going to try to win here,’” Whitney said. “And if you're an Oilers fan, and somehow they don't get one and he leaves, you're an absolute clown. If you ever say one bad word."
Connor McDavid says new contract focused on helping Oilers win the Stanley Cup

On Tuesday, Connor McDavid said his new contract was about helping the team win the Stanley Cup. He explained that the shorter deal “makes sense” because it gives Edmonton flexibility and keeps the core players together.

“I obviously said I was committed to winning here and I meant that when I said that, and two years makes a lot of sense,” McDavid said, via NHL.com. “It gives us a chance to continue chasing down what we’ve been chasing down here with the core guys."

He said the agreement “works for both sides” and reflects his commitment to winning in Edmonton. McDavid’s decision comes after another strong playoff run. He scored seven goals and added 26 assists for 33 points during the 2025 playoffs, though the Oilers lost the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers for the second straight year.

