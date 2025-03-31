Former Edmonton Oilers defenseman Ryan Whitney has made his MVP choice clear by picking Leon Draisaitl. The NHL analyst and co-host of Spittin’ Chiclets posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying,

"Leon Draisaitl is MVP this season and if you think otherwise you got a big dump in your pants."

Draisaitl missed four games but returned strong. After 10 days out, he had a big night against the Calgary Flames. He scored twice and added an assist, leading the Oilers to victory.

Draisaitl has 51 goals and 11 game-winners, leading the league in key scoring moments. His even-strength points are among the highest in the NHL. Darnell Nurse, his longtime teammate, also agrees.

“In my opinion, he’s the MVP,” Nurse said (via edmontonjournal.com). “Seeing what he’s done this year, if we don’t have a lot of the efforts and performances that he has, we’re probably not sitting in the position we’re in. He’s been so valuable to us as a group, not just on the ice but off the ice too, with his work ethic and attention to detail. In my mind, it’s not really a question.”

Against the Flames, Draisaitl tied the game late and then won it in overtime. He has missed just five games in five years. In the playoffs, he plays even better. Despite injuries, he has 108 points in 74 career postseason games.

Former NHLer also praised Leon Draisaitl's achievement

Former NHL player Chris Pronger praised Leon Draisaitl after his strong performance against the Calgary Flames. Pronger said Draisaitl is no longer overshadowed by Connor McDavid and is a top MVP candidate.

"Congrats to Leon Draisaitl on 50 to tie it late and 51 to win it in OT! What a season he is having. Hart trophy material. He is one of a few players that will garner 1st and 2nd place votes for MVP. Years past overshadowed by 97. Not this yr. #LetsGoOilers," Pronger tweeted on X.

Draisaitl has often been seen as Edmonton’s second-best player. This season, he is proving he can lead on his own. He has scored 50 goals in four seasons, while McDavid has done it twice. Draisaitl has 53 assists and a +33 rating in 69 games. McDavid is the second-best scorer on the team with 90 points in 63 games.

After the game, Draisaitl spoke about his scoring ability. He said he always saw himself as more of a passer.

“I grew up as, well, certainly not a goal scorer," Draisaitl said to media. "Always been a passer, and I worked a lot at (the scoring) part of my game. For that to shine through still means a lot to me.”

Edmonton now needs Leon Draisaitl to step up with the playoffs approaching.

