Ex-Oilers defenseman Fernando Pisani opens up about the pain of reliving the 2006 Game 7 loss every Stanley Cup final

Ex-Oilers’ defenseman Fernando Pisani relives the pain of losing Game 7 of the 2006 Stanley Cup final every time the Cup is awarded, reports insider Jason Gregor. Pisani was a member of the 2006 Edmonton Oilers squad that faced the Carolina Hurricanes in a seven-game series that ended in a heartbreaking 3-1 defeat in the final game. Interestingly, Pisani had the Oilers’ lone goal in that game.

Gregor reported on Pisani’s comments on the Game 7 loss:

"Every year when they hand out the Cup, I have to turn off the TV. It is too hard to watch. It was heartbreaking losing in Game 7. You never really get over it."

Pisani ended his tenure with the Oilers following the 2009-2010 season. He played one more season in 2010-2011, appearing in 60 games for the Chicago Blackhawks. He also appeared in 33 playoff games, 24 of which came during the 2006 Cup Finals run.

This year’s Oilers squad has an opportunity to make history by becoming the first Canadian team to win the Stanley Cup since 1993.

Knoblauch’s calm approach helps Oilers reach Cup Finals

Edmonton had a difficult start to the season, at one point sitting at the bottom of the league, which led to Jay Woodcroft’s dismissal. Since taking over, Kris Knoblauch’s influence has led the team to an amazing run, culminating in a Stanley Cup final appearance.

In a Sportsnet piece, Knoblauch said:

“Brought a straightforward, calm approach to a star-studded team that needed a steady hand."

That steady hand helped superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl find the stability they needed to perform at the top of their game.

Junior hockey executive Sherry Bassin noted:

“He’s not a teller and a yeller – he’s a teacher.”

Bassing knows Knoblauch well. She owned the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League, where Knoblauch coached the team as well as Connor McDavid.

Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat recalled his time under the coach in Erie, as reported by Sportsnet:

"He doesn’t really get worked up over too much, and he’s not screaming in your ear or whatever it may be."

DeBrincat further said:

"It kind of keeps that calm vibe on the beach, and I think you just kind of stick to the game plan and play your game. I think that’s a big thing with why he’s had teams that are successful."

So far, it’s been a successful season for Edmonton. However, the ultimate sign of success would be lifting the Cup once this year’s finals series is over.