Former Edmonton Oilers enforcer Georges Laraque shared his thoughts on the impactful playoff performances of forwards Evander Kane and Kasperi Kapanen.
Kane played a key role in the Oilers' 3-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 on Monday. He accumulated two points while relentlessly agitating the Golden Knights and their goalie, Adin Hill.
Meanwhile, Kapanen's inclusion in the lineup proved wise, as his speed and physicality stood out. Despite a minor slashing penalty, the Oilers' penalty kill unit held strong. Kapanen delivered several hits and made various composed plays throughout the game.
On Sports 1440, Charles Laraque noted Kapanen's physicality, describing him as a dominant force who played with intensity. He also highlighted Evander Kane's improved play, noting that, unlike last year when Kane was hampered by injury and required surgery, his current healthy state allows him to dominate physically.
"First of all, I was so impressed with Kapanen. And then, you know, I never seen this guy hit before, and he was skating, he hit the most and the others. And he was a like a bowl. It was insane. And that's what playoff does to people. He's got a chance to drive in the lineup. 'This guy doesn't want to come off anymore'. It was amazing to see that," Laraque said.
He added:
"And Evander Kane, people don't remember, maybe, but last year, he was playing on one leg. He needed surgery. Now he's healthy, and because he's healthy, it makes a big difference seeing him playing physically. You can't beat us with speed, with fight with anything. So that's why I just love it."
Kasperi Kapanen played his first playoff game with the Edmonton Oilers. Meanwhile, Evander Kane has racked up seven points through four goals and three assists in nine playoff games.
Oilers HC Kris Knobluch praises Evander Kane
Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knolauch praised Kane for his big-game mentality after Game 4, noting that Kane thrives in high-pressure situations with significant stakes.
He said:
"Evander’s a gamer. He loves the big-pressure games and when there’s a lot on the line."
The Oilers are one win away from advancing to the Conference Finals. They will hope to wrap up the series when traveling to T-Mobile Arena to face the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 on Wednesday. The puck drops at 9:30 p.m. ET.
