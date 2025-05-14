Former Edmonton Oilers enforcer Georges Laraque shared his thoughts on the impactful playoff performances of forwards Evander Kane and Kasperi Kapanen.

Ad

Kane played a key role in the Oilers' 3-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 on Monday. He accumulated two points while relentlessly agitating the Golden Knights and their goalie, Adin Hill.

Meanwhile, Kapanen's inclusion in the lineup proved wise, as his speed and physicality stood out. Despite a minor slashing penalty, the Oilers' penalty kill unit held strong. Kapanen delivered several hits and made various composed plays throughout the game.

Ad

Trending

On Sports 1440, Charles Laraque noted Kapanen's physicality, describing him as a dominant force who played with intensity. He also highlighted Evander Kane's improved play, noting that, unlike last year when Kane was hampered by injury and required surgery, his current healthy state allows him to dominate physically.

"First of all, I was so impressed with Kapanen. And then, you know, I never seen this guy hit before, and he was skating, he hit the most and the others. And he was a like a bowl. It was insane. And that's what playoff does to people. He's got a chance to drive in the lineup. 'This guy doesn't want to come off anymore'. It was amazing to see that," Laraque said.

Ad

He added:

"And Evander Kane, people don't remember, maybe, but last year, he was playing on one leg. He needed surgery. Now he's healthy, and because he's healthy, it makes a big difference seeing him playing physically. You can't beat us with speed, with fight with anything. So that's why I just love it."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kasperi Kapanen played his first playoff game with the Edmonton Oilers. Meanwhile, Evander Kane has racked up seven points through four goals and three assists in nine playoff games.

Oilers HC Kris Knobluch praises Evander Kane

Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knolauch praised Kane for his big-game mentality after Game 4, noting that Kane thrives in high-pressure situations with significant stakes.

He said:

"Evander’s a gamer. He loves the big-pressure games and when there’s a lot on the line."

Ad

The Oilers are one win away from advancing to the Conference Finals. They will hope to wrap up the series when traveling to T-Mobile Arena to face the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 on Wednesday. The puck drops at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Also Read: Kris Knoblauch speaks out on Evander Kane's dominance in playoffs despite missing entire regular season

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama