Ex-Oilers forward Derek Ryan blasts Stan Bowman-led front office's handling of his demotion to AHL

Former Edmonton Oilers forward Derek Ryan made his feelings perfectly clear regarding how the club handled his demotion to the AHL last season.

During an appearance on the Oilers Now show with Bob Stauffer, the 38-year-old veteran discussed the way the organization managed his transition back to the AHL. Ryan underscored how little consideration GM Stan Bowman and the organization had for the three-plus seasons he spent with the team:

“It was a little bitter for me just because of how things were handled with the new management, the somewhat new coaching staff and just kind of the brickwork that I had laid with that group and blood, sweat and tears that I had given for that group for three and whatever years, three and a half years.”

Ryan was an integral part of the Oilers' first Stanley Cup run in 2023-24. Last season, unfortunately, Ryan found himself on the outside looking in during the postseason. The club sent him to the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL to make room for trade deadline acquisitions.

He added:

“Just to kind of have it shoved under the rug or brushed under the rug is pretty disappointing. I don't think it would have been that way if the management wouldn't have changed.”

Ryan announced his retirement at the end of last month. Now, a new chapter will begin in the former NHLer’s life. But that doesn’t take the sting away from the demotion. He concluded:

“I just got done speaking of how I'm a pro and I tried to handle it like a pro and go down there and try and make the best of it.”

Check out Ryan’s comments from the 12:30 mark onwards.

Derek Ryan praises Connor McDavid in departure from Oilers

Derek Ryan remained gracious in his comments upon his Oilers departure. He hardly spewed vitriol at the way he was unceremoniously removed from Edmonton’s lineup.

If anything, Ryan had nothing but pleasant comments about the team, in particular, his teammates. One teammate, Ryan, offered a glowing review was Connor McDavid. He stated:

“There are a lot of layers to Connor. From afar he keeps his distance, but if you’re in his inner circle, it’s amazing how much love and care he has for people. He opens up, he genuinely cares, and he’s one of the most genuine, loving, kind, caring people I’ve ever met. You don’t always see that in the media, but I can attest to it.”

The comments seem especially kind, particularly in light of the turmoil surrounding McDavid’s potential departure from Edmonton. The Oilers’ captain has yet to sign a contract extension, fueling speculation about McDavid leaving Oil Country.

But those who have played with him, like Derek Ryan, have publicly spoken about McDavid’s kind and caring personality.

As for Derek Ryan himself, his kind demeanor has been on full display. He doesn’t harbor any ill will toward the organization that gave him one last opportunity at a Stanley Cup.

