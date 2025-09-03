Former Edmonton Oilers forward Dylan Holloway admitted he was left feeling some bitterness after being lowballed in contract talks with his hometown team. Back in August 2024, the St. Louis Blues swooped in with offer sheets for both Holloway and Philip Broberg. Edmonton declined to match either, letting both players walk.On the &quot;Cam and Strick Podcast,&quot; Holloway opened up about the experience, saying the negotiations left him frustrated. &quot;It rubbed me the wrong way how little Edmonton thought of me in our contract negotiations,&quot; Holloway said. … &quot;I’m an Alberta boy; I wanted to go back to a team we went so far with, but as soon as Edmonton didn’t reciprocate that feeling, I was all in on St. Louis. “We just weren’t on the same page. I didn’t feel like I was asking for anything unfair at all, but being an RFA and their limited cap space, they just figured they could sign me to whatever they wanted,&quot; he added. The forward went on to sign a two-year contract with St. Louis worth $2.29 million per season. After breaking out with 26 goals and 63 points last year, the deal already looks like a steal for the Blues. Holloway also revealed about his playoff absence. He was injured on April 3 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, tearing his oblique off the hip bone. The injury required surgery, but he was back on the ice six weeks later and says he’s now been fully healthy for three months. Fans react to Dylan Holloway's comment on contract negotiations with Edmonton Dylan Holloway’s comments on contract negotiations with Edmonton sparked a range of reactions from the team's passionate fanbase. One fan said: &quot;Their loss, our gain. A very nice gain!&quot;Throttle_This @Throttle_ThisLINK@twelcher15 @CamandStrick Their loss, our gain. A very nice gain!Another fan wrote: &quot;Had back to back 9 point NHL seasons in Edmonton and got sour the team wasn't going to overpay? If he's so happy now why does he keep bringing up the Oilers?&quot;Collin Capone @PokerCaponeLINK@twelcher15 @CamandStrick Had back to back 9 point NHL seasons in Edmonton and got sour the team wasn't going to overpay? If he's so happy now why does he keep bringing up the Oilers?Here are some more reactions from fans on X/Twitter: &quot;Move on dude it’s been year &amp; it’s not like you made the team in 1st year.&quot; Gordon @GordieD7LINK@twelcher15 @CamandStrick Move on dude it’s been year &amp;amp;amp; it’s not like you made the team in 1st year.&quot;Still hilarious to me that if he would’ve stuck around he could’ve gotten the bag stapled to 97/29 for a full season.&quot; Carter 🔥 💧 @CarriereC5LINK@twelcher15 @CamandStrick Still hilarious to me that if he would’ve stuck around he could’ve gotten the bag stapled to 97/29 for a full season&quot;Oilers missed out on a very dynamic and upcoming player, wish they would have signed him. They DID lose out on him. He is gonna be a good one.&quot; Kirby Floen @kirbyboulinLINK@twelcher15 @CamandStrick Oilers missed out on a very dynamic and upcoming player, wish they would have signed him. They DID lose out on him. He is gonna be a good one.&quot;Can’t get players to STL easily but once they are here they are usually here for life.&quot; Brady Hill @HockeyHill12LINK@twelcher15 @CamandStrick Can’t get players to STL easily but once they are here they are usually here for lifeWhat did you make of Dylan Holloway's comments? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.