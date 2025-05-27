Ex-Oilers HC Craig MacTavish draws bold comparison between Connor McDavid and NHL legend Mark Messier

Connor McDavid will not be denied in his quest to bring the Stanley Cup back to Edmonton for the first time since 1990.

Ad

The Oilers' superstar captain is looking to get revenge for last year's heartbreaking loss in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers.

To nobody's surprise, McDavid once again led the way in Edmonton's 6-1 win in Game 3, scoring two goals, including what turned out to be the game-winner. His play and the look in his eyes have the feel of a player who is on a mission and will not stop until he reaches the ultimate goal.

Ad

Trending

Former Oilers head coach Craig MacTavish was on Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer on Monday night and compared Connor McDavid's drive to that of Mark Messier. Oilers Now shared the clip with his comments on X (formerly Twitter).

"Let's be honest, our best beats their best. We're the better team in the series in a lot of people's opinion. And you know, like we're just, McDavid is completely driven to a level that I haven't seen since Messier in 1994. I mean, Draisaitl the same way, Bouchard, these guys, they're winners, and it's time that we give them credit for that," MacTavish said.

Ad

"And they've controlled the big games, the big minutes in game. And that's a sign of the best team, and we played great. This is a good team; we should be proud of them, and I have no doubt they'll finish it off at some point." MacTavish added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Connor McDavid has racked up 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) in just 14 games during the postseason.

Connor McDavid wants to win in Edmonton

Following the Game 3 win in front of the home crowd on Sunday afternoon, Connor McDavid took in the atmosphere and praised the fan base.

Sportsnet shared the clip of his comments on X.

"There's not a better rink in the NHL. It's so special to play here," McDavid said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It certainly feels like something special is brewing in Edmonton this spring, with the potential for a rematch against the Florida Panthers in the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals.

McDavid and the Oilers seek a 3-1 series lead over the Dallas Stars with a win in Game 4 on Tuesday night. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EDT at Rogers Place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama