  • Ex-Oilers star Evander Kane makes his feelings known on first matchup against former team since Canucks trade

Ex-Oilers star Evander Kane makes his feelings known on first matchup against former team since Canucks trade

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Oct 04, 2025 15:09 GMT
NHL: Preseason-Edmonton Oilers at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn
Evander Kane reflects on facing former team (image credit: IMAGN)

Evander Kane faced familiar faces when the Vancouver Canucks went up against the Edmonton Oilers in their first preseason game last Sunday. It was his first time to play versus his former team since being traded to Vancouver in June.

In the press conference after the morning skate at Rogers Arena on Friday, Kane shared his thoughts on the matchup.

“It’s preseason, so it’s a lot more tame," Kane said. "I’m sure it will be a little strange when I get on the ice for warmup for sure.”
The Canucks acquired Kane from the Oilers on June 24 in exchange for a fourth round pick in the 2025 NHL draft. He is in final year of his four-year $20.5 million contract that carries a $5.125 million cap hit per season.

Kane missed 2024-25 regular season while recovering from a hernia injury but returned in time for playoffs. He played 21 games for Edmonton, scoring six goals and adding six assists for 12 points. Kane's production dipped in the Stanley Cup Final, recording only one point in six games, but his physical play stood out throughout the postseason.

After the trade, he shared a message on X, thanking the Oilers and their fans.

“To the Oilers ownership, front office, coaching staff, and trainers, thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a part of such a respected and passionate franchise,” Kane tweeted.

He also thanked his former teammates for the memories, highlighting that he would always remember playoff runs and the time they spent together.

Kane brings 15 years of NHL experience to Vancouver, having previously played for Atlanta, Winnipeg, Buffalo, San Jose and Edmonton. He hopes to make a strong impact with the Canucks this season as he begins a new chapter in his career.

Jim Rutherford spoke about Evander Kane

Canucks president Jim Rutherford spoke about Evander Kane on Tuesday. He made it clear that he has high expectations for Kane and called him a strong player when focused.

"I have pretty high expectations of him because I think he's a phenomenal player when he's playing his game," Rutherford said, via the "100 Percent Hockey" podcast. "He's in the last year of his contract. He's got everything to play for. And I believe that he's going to be a difference maker for the Canucks."

The regular season matchup between Vancouver and Edmonton is set for Oct. 11. It will give both teams a chance to see how things have changed since the summer trade.

