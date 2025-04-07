Ex-Rangers captain Mark Messier doesn't mince words on New York's slim playoff hopes

Mark Messier didn't mince words while speaking about the New York Rangers and their slim playoff chances. The former Rangers captain didn’t like what he saw from his old team. He felt it lacked energy and urgency, even during wins.
The Rangers are coming off wins against the SJ Sharks, 6–1, and the Minnesota Wild, 5–4, but they couldn't carry that momentum forward. They showed little effort in their next game against the Devils, but, Messier pointed out how New York reacted after its overtime win against the Wild. He didn’t see much excitement from the team. In contrast, he saw the Canadiens celebrate hard after their overtime win.
"I watched the Montreal Canadiens win in overtime the other day, and the celebration, they were so excited," Messier said, via nyrangersinsider.com. "I watched the Ranger win in overtime and I didn't see the same amount of excitement and passion for the win. The light's not on—and I don't know why."
The Rangers are 36-33-7 and sit fourth in the Metropolitan Division. They are six points behind the Canadiens for the second wild card spot in the East. There are only six games left in the regular season.
The Flyers had a chance to help the Rangers by beating Montreal but lost 3–2 at home, and that result has hurt New York’s playoff hopes.
Messier’s comments came during a broadcast on TNT. He wasn’t the only one critical of the NYR. Analyst and former Ranger Ray Ferraro added that the team seems to have lost its drive.
"There just doesn't seem to be that internal drive or fight right now from the Rangers," Ferraro said. "They seemed resigned (to missing the playoffs), but they're still in it."
Messier and Ferraro played for the NYR in the 1990s. They understand what it takes to win. Right now, they see a Rangers team that isn’t playing like it wants to make the playoffs.
Rangers head coach confirms Matt Rempe’s return vs. Lightning after injury
Matt Rempe will return to the NYR lineup tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM. He had been out with an upper-body injury after falling during a fight with Tanner Jeannot against the Kings.
The NYR listed him as “week-to-week” following that injury. He returned to full practice before the game against the Devils but did not play that night.
Rempe was a full participant in Friday's practice and wore a regular jersey. Head coach Peter Laviolette has confirmed that Rempe will play tonight.
"#NYR Matt Rempe is in today vs. Lightning, per Peter Laviolette. K’Andre Miller is a game-time decision and Igor Shesterkin is in goal," NHL insider Mollie Walker tweeted.
Rempe’s return will give the NYR confidence as they face Tampa Bay.
