Ex-Rangers star Martin Biron reflects on Oilers' historic playoff comeback, compares to rare NHL turnarounds

Former NHL goalie Martin Biron has shared his thoughts on the Edmonton Oilers' impressive playoff run. He noted that recovering from a 3-0 deficit in the Stanley Cup Final is very rare.

"Well, it would be historic, really. Just getting it to a Game 7, you have to think the last time that's happened down three-nothing in the Stanley Cup Final is almost 80 years ago, in 1945."

"We all know the Leafs did it and won the Cup in 1942, but out of the nine teams down three-nothing in the playoffs and getting it to a Game 7, only four have won it," Biron said (via TSN).

Trending

In the history of the entire NHL, this is the 211th instance of a team coming back from a 3-0 deficit to force a decider. However, this is the first instance since 1945 that this has happened in the Stanley Cup Final.

On that occasion, it were the Detroit Red Wings who fought back from a 3-0 deficit against the Toronto Maples Leafs to get the Final to a seventh game. However, the Red Wings eventually fell short, losing the seventh game.

In 1942, the Maple Leafs were themselves trailing 3-0 before winning the next four games to clinch the trophy. That is the only instance in history of a team winning the Stanley Cup Final after conceding a 3-0 lead.

Reflecting on historical stats, Biron also emphasized the improbable nature of the feat achieved by the Oilers.

"That's over 200 times a team has been down three-nothing in a series, so it's a 2 percent chance of winning in seven. The way the Oilers have done it, being completely out of it in games two and three, and then playing their best hockey in the last three games and taking all that momentum, it's one for the ages. Winning it would be the best moment in hockey in our lifetime," Biron added.

The Oilers' journey to Game 7 has been a rollercoaster. After a rough start, they made an intense turnaround. Their latest win against the Florida Panthers was their finest moment, as they sealed a convincing 5-1 victory.

Key players like Warren Foegele, Adam Henrique, and Zach Hyman made significant contributions for Edmonton and scored crucial goals. Goalie Stuart Skinner's performance, with 19 saves, was instrumental in securing the win despite a late push by Florida.

Edmonton's star player Connor McDavid didn't score in Game 6 but has been crucial throughout the series. He is himself approaching Wayne Gretzky's record for most points in a Stanley Cup Final.

Florida Panthers preparing for game 7 against Edmonton Oilers in Stanley Cup Final

The Florida Panthers began the Stanley Cup Final strong but now confront a tough situation. After taking the first three games against the Edmonton Oilers, they've dropped the next three.

Captain Aleksander Barkov recognized readiness and recovery as key priorities moving forward.

“I think we’re fine,” Barkov said (via NHL.com). “Obviously, we had three match points, but Game 7, [that’s] everyone’s dream and that’s why we need to be ready for the Game 7.”

Game 7 is scheduled to take place on Monday at 8 p.m. ET. It will be aired on ABC.