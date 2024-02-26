Ex-Rangers star Sean Avery gets candid in on rookie Matt Rempe's fiery playstyle

Former New York Rangers star Sean Avery recently shared his thoughts on rookie Matt Rempe's playstyle during an episode of the Full Send podcast.

He candidly highlighted Rempe's determination to make a name for himself in the NHL.

"Number 73, the New York Rangers. Matt Rempe. He's a rookie looking to make a name for himself," Avery exclaimed.

Avery emphasized the challenging initiation Rempe faced. He mainly noted his inaugural NHL game, where he squared off against the New York Islanders veteran enforcer Matt Martin.

"Eat what you kill, kid, you don't get to work from home?" Avery said, "No, you got to show up on your first day of work and you got to fight another man in Matt Martin."

"So all you woke fucktards at home, you think you have it tough? This kid had to go to work on his first day of work in the NHL, had to fight another man in a gladiator octagon."

The 6-foot-8 ¹/₂ Rangers forward became the first player to engage in a heated altercation with a player upon his debut in an NHL outdoor game.

Avery on Matt Rempe's fight against Nate Bastion

Avery's commentary didn't stop there. He vividly described Matt Rempe's subsequent fight in another game, particularly his speed check against Nate Bastion of the New Jersey Devils.

"Then he goes into the rock in Newark, New Jersey," Avery said, "and basically destroys Adam Bastion. Nate Bastion, the man's name is. His face will never look the same. This rempy kid fucking killed him."

Rempe's aggressive playstyle resulted in a hit that effectively ended Bastion's night after a mere 13 seconds of ice time.

However, Rempe's aggressive approach to the game didn't come without consequences. Following the hit on Bastion, Rempe was assessed a roughing penalty and a match penalty.

Despite the mixed reactions to his playing style, there's no denying the impact Rempe has made early in his career.

