Ex-Rangers veteran makes his feelings known about ugly offseason exit, ahead of revenge game

As former Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow prepares to return to Madison Square Garden as a player for the San Jose Sharks, he expressed his feelings about his departure from the Blueshirts.The Rangers waived Goodrow during the 2024 offseason, and the Sharks later reclaimed him.Ahead of Thursday's game against his former club, the veteran voiced his dissatisfaction with how the situation was handled, saying that he wasn't happy with the way things unfolded.Goodrow said (via The Hockey News):&quot;I didn't like how things were handled. That's just how it went down. I didn't like how it happened, but we're all past that. It was a while ago. You have to move on,&quot; Goodrow said.&quot;It comes with the territory of this job. There's nothing you can do but put your head down and keep working.&quot;Barclay Goodrow expressed his excitement about returning to MSG, noting that this game is one he has circled on his calendar:&quot;It's exciting, I think, especially it being MSG. That's always a trip that's circled on the calendar,&quot; Goodrow said. &quot;(This game has a) little more meaning to it this time around, so I've been looking forward to it and excited to get back.&quot;Goodrow made his way to the NHL as an undrafted player and was signed by the San Jose Sharks in the 2014-15 season. After his first spell of seven years with them, he played for one year with the Tampa Bay Lighting in the 2019-20 season.Following his brief Lighting stint, Goodrow joined the New York Rangers and served as their alternate captain from 2021 to 2024. He had a stint of 241 games with the Blueshirts over three seasons.&quot;I still have a lot of close friends on that team&quot;: Goodrow reminisces his time with the RangersGoodrow reflected on his time with the Rangers, sharing that he still maintains close bonds with many players on the team.He acknowledged that his departure from the Rangers was unexpected but emphasized that he has moved on and is now focused on his role with the Sharks.&quot;I still have a lot of close friends on that team. I have a lot of good memories. (We had) a couple of long playoff runs. I loved my time there,&quot; Goodrow said.&quot;It was kind of just unexpected, personally, for how it ended. But we're past that, and I am a Shark and happy to be here.Goodrow and the Sharks face the New York Rangers at MSG on Thursday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.