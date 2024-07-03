Ex-Stanley Cup champion Brian Burke believes Maple Leafs should have re-signed Mitch Marner instead of $92,000,000 star

Former Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brian Burke believes that the club should have signed Mitch Marner instead of William Nylander to a $92 million extension.

During a recent appearance on the Leafs Morning Take Show, Burke expressed his point of view regarding the Maple Leafs’ ongoing situation with Marner.

“I think the logical guy to move would be Nylander and not Mitch Marner. Mitch Marner is a really important player on the team. He kills penalties. People are down on him right now, but he’s a great kid and an important player.”

He concluded his line of thinking with the following thoughts:

“They’re both good players. I just think Mitch Marner is a much more valuable player to me.”

The Maple Leafs have been trying to either re-sign or trade Marner, according to multiple reports. However, the situation doesn’t seem to be heading in any sort of direction. The way things stand, Marner will most likely be on the Maple Leafs’ opening night roster.

While the hope is that a contract extension could be figured out, the reality seems much more complex. Nevertheless, one thing is certain: Both William Nylander and Mitch Marner are valuable players in the Leafs’ lineup.

Maple Leafs GM provides no update on Marner

With free agency in full swing, there is very little information coming out from official sources of information. The Hockey News reported Leafs GM Brad Treliving’s comments on the matter:

“No update on Mitch. As I’ve said, I’m not going to do play-by-play. Mitch is a great player. We’re lucky to have him.”

The lack of information from the Leafs’ camp suggests the club is handling the situation with utmost care. While some might read into this situation a warning signal, the fact is that the club wants to avoid unnecessary distractions.

Treliving further added in his comments:

“I know there’s lots going on, lots of noise around it. But we’re focused on free agency. Craig alluded in his last press availability that he’s excited to coach him. And, you know, we move forward.”

The Leafs GM concluded his statement by saying:

“But we’re not going to address it. There’s nothing to update there. Mitch is training, preparing and getting ready for the season.”

The Leafs are entering a pivotal season for the franchise. Another first-round exit would be catastrophic to the organization. In contrast, a long playoff run, not to mention a Stanley Cup, would solidify the team’s core as one of the best in the NHL.

For now, it looks like Mitch Marner will play out the final year of his contract in Toronto, unless Treliving can make a trade work.

