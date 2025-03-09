'Excited' Nathan MacKinnon makes his feelings known about Avalanche's latest trade acquisitions Brock Nelson & Charlie Coyle

Nathan MacKinnon is eager to see how the Colorado Avalanche’s latest acquisitions, Brock Nelson and Charlie Coyle, fit into the team’s playoff push. Colorado is third in the Central Division with 78 points, 14 points behind the Western Conference and league-leading Winnipeg Jets.

The star center shared his thoughts on the trade on Saturday, making it clear that he believes both players bring valuable experience and skill to the lineup:

"I really don't think you can win with young players,” MacKinnon said. “I think it's awesome those two guys have been on deep runs. They've been around a long time. I'm really, really excited."

Both Nelson and Coyle are established NHL veterans with strong two-way games. Nelson, formerly of the New York Islanders, has been a consistent point producer with 44 points this season, 69 points last season, and a career-high 75 points in 2022-2023. Coyle, who was acquired from the Boston Bruins, provides versatility and physicality with 94 hits and 51 blocked shots this season.

Their additions to an Avalanche offense that already boasts Nathan MacKinnon's impressive stat line of 27 goals and 73 assists could be the boost Colorado needs for the postseason. Nelson, with his size and scoring touch, provides another scoring option, while Coyle’s ability to play center or wing gives the team added flexibility.

Nathan MacKinnon's Colorado Avalanche strengthen lineup ahead of playoff push

Nathan MacKinnon: New York Islanders at Boston Bruins - Source: Imagn

With the Western Conference race heating up, the Avalanche needed to strengthen their forward core. The early season acquisitions of MacKenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood helped solidify the team’s goaltending. Adding Nelson brings a strong scoring presence, while Coyle’s ability to play a shutdown role will be crucial in high-pressure situations.

With Nelson and Coyle joining an already elite roster, the Avalanche are positioning themselves for another deep playoff run. Their ability to integrate quickly into the system will be key, and if MacKinnon's optimism is any indication, Colorado has just taken another step toward championship contention.

The Avalanche look to be a Stanley Cup contender this season, as was apparent in their emphatic 7-4 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Putting seven past another contender is always impressive, and this moved Colorado to 38-24-2 and gave them a two-point gap in the Central over the fourth-placed Minnesota Wild.

The Avs will look to extend their five-game winning streak when they face the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. With Chicago embroiled in another rough season at 20-35-9 and bottom of the Central, Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche will certainly fancy their chances.

