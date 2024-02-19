Fan wins $14,000 from $25 bet with Artemi Panarin's OT winner at 2024 NHL Stadium Series

In an overtime thriller at the NHL Stadium Series on Sunday, Artemi Panarin propelled the New York Rangers to a dramatic 6-5 victory against the New York Islanders. His spectacular performance not only secured victory for his team but also led to an unexpected windfall for one fan.

Panarin's pivotal role in the game-winning goal, along with his two power-play assists, electrified fans and sent shockwaves through the betting world. A savvy bettor had wagered a mere $25 on FanDuel sportsbook but walked away with a staggering $14,000 in winnings.

Panarin created key goals for Vincent Trocheck and Chris Kreider before securing the win in overtime. He quickly took the puck from Noah Dobson and released a shot, which bounced off Dobson and Ilya Sorokin before going in.

It was his third three-point performance in seven games. That's 32 goals this season, tying a career-best mark. He's fifth in the NHL for scoring, with 74 points in 55 games.

Artemi Panarin sparks Rangers' epic comeback in NHL thriller

The New York Rangers pulled off an amazing comeback over the Islanders. Down 4-1 in the second period, the Rangers staged an incredible recovery.

Erik Gustafsson opened the scoring for the Rangers 1:28 into the first period. The Islanders responded with four straight goals. Brock Nelson made it 1-1 by 4:20 before Bo Horvat (7:18), Mathew Barzal (7:34, power play) and Anders Lee (1:03, power play) also scored.

In the second period, Vincent Trocheck scored a power-play goal at 5:36 to reduce arrears for the Rangers and netted another 18:24. Alexander Romanov, though, scored at 1:53 to make 5-3.

However, the Rangers didn't give up. Mika Zibanejad closed the gap to 5-4 with a power-play goal at 18:31 before Chris Kreider netted at 15:52 to force overtime, where Artemi Panarin scored the winner with 10 seconds left.