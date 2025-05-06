Fans allege NHL draft lottery was 'rigged' for Islanders after New York Governor's complaint about 2026 ASG cancellation

The hockey world reacted to allegations that the NHL draft lottery was rigged for the New York Islanders, following a complaint from New York Governor Kathy Hochul about the league's decision to cancel the 2026 All-Star Game (ASG) at the Islanders' UBS Arena.

On Monday, the NHL announced it was scrapping plans to hold the 2026 ASG at UBS Arena, and would instead host an international tournament as a kickoff event for the 2026 Olympics in Italy.

Governor Hochul penned a letter to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, voicing her disappointment over the league’s decision.

Later that same night, the Islanders were granted the first overall pick in the upcoming NHL draft, fueling suspicions among fans that the lottery was somehow "rigged" to appease the New York government.

Social media has been flooded with comments from irate fans, with one writing,

"Rigged" in response to Hochul's letter and the Islanders' lottery win.

Another fan wrote:

"Political interference in corporate affairs isn't a good look for Hochul. The wording of her letter screams of racketeering."

Here are some fan reactions:

"i’ll call you even if the commissioner rigs the draft lottery tonight for the isles tonight" one fan wrote.

"She needs to pipe down. NHL doesn’t have to go to her for approval for anything regarding events." another fan wrote.

"No idea how this deal was structured, but it would be silly if the NHL didn’t have some sort of contract right to cancel or change the event with advanced notice." a user commented.

"Am I buggin or wouldn’t a 4 nations type event bring more to the community rather then the all star game ??" another user wrote.

UBS Arena remains one of 13 NHL venues yet to host an All-Star Game.

New York Islanders on getting No. 1 pick 2025 NHL Draft

The New York Islanders pulled off a surprise by securing the top pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, despite having only a 3.5% chance in the lottery.

This is the fifth first overall pick for the franchise, the first since their 2009 pick. Other first-overall picks include Rick DiPietro in 2000, Denis Potvin in 1973 and Billy Harris in 1972.

The lottery win came in their favor as the final ball needed to secure the top spot—No. 13—fell.

“This is incredible. I guess it's lucky No. 13 right now, right? The hockey gods smiled on us." New York director of pro scouting Ken Morrow said. (per NHL.com)

Morrow shared his excitement, saying he was absolutely thrilled for the Islanders' fans, ownership and everyone involved with the organization.

