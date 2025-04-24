Fans bash $81,800,000 Oilers D-pair after Quinton Byfield's goal: "Nurse is one expensive pylon", "Bouchard is genuinely useless"

Fans on social media slammed the Edmonton Oilers' $81,800,000 defensive duo of Darnell Nurse and Evan Bouchard for Quinton Byfield's goal during Game 2.
In the second period, the Kings' Vladislav Gavrikov won a puck battle along the boards and passed to Byfield, who used his speed to skate past the faceoff circle and score, giving LA a 2-0 lead.
Neither Nurse nor Bouchard, who were positioned in the defensive zone, reacted quickly enough to challenge Byfield or disrupt his path to the net. Quinton Byfield easily fired a precise shot past Stuart Skinner.
One fan on X (formerly Twitter) said:
"Nurse is one expensive pylon out there…."
Another chimed in:
"Bouchard is genuinely useless."
Here are some of the other top reactions on X:
"I love how Nurse stood there and just let them take the puck," a third fan posted.
"At the very least, split Nurse and Bouchard so we don’t have 2 liabilities back there at the same time!" another wrote.
"Yeah let's blame skinner again everyone! Definitely not on Nurse for staring at the puck after drai made a hit. Definitely not on bouchard who for the second straight game decided to fade into the corner," one opined
"What is Nurse doing on the goal all $9.5 million of a dman who has no hockey IQ and Let’s pair him with Bouchard who is just as terrible as him!!! See ya next year Oilers with the same team cause management is too stupid!" another chimed in.
The Edmonton Oilers trail the LA Kings 5-2 with the third period in play.
