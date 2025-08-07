  • home icon
Fans debate Mitch Marner's No. 5 NHL wingers ranking: "Not better than Willy", "Wasn't even best winger on the Leafs"

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Published Aug 07, 2025 15:07 GMT
Hockey fans weren
Hockey fans weren't pleased with Mitch Marner being named ahead of William Nylander on the top wingers list (Source: Getty Images)

Mitch Marner was named the best fifth-best winger in the league by the NHL Network, rising five places from last year. The new Vegas Golden Knights right winger will be playing his first season in the Western Conference after signing an eight-year $96 million contract.

NHL Network's rating brought out reactions from the hockey community, who questioned Marner's ranking. He was named ahead of the Leafs' William Nylander (#6 on the list), which was one of the major points of contention among the fans.

"He wasn’t even the best winger on the Leafs," a fan said.
"Not better than Willy," a fan made their opinions known.
"Does the NHL Network watch playoff games?," another fan said.
"Used to watch this network until you guys turned into a bunch of engagement baiting clowns," a fan commented.
"He switched teams and he went from 10th to 5th it’s crazy how they’re so against the leafs lmfao," another fan questioned the jump.
"Jesus Christ this is ridiculous," a fan simply said.
"Seriously, did he play or did he score during the playoff? I can't remember a thing," a fan questioned.

Marner's nine-season stint with the Leafs was cut short when he declined to negotiate a contract extension with the franchise. Before his contract ended, they completed a sign-and-trade with the Knights, acquiring Nicolas Roy from the team.

Marner departed after scoring the fifth-most points in team history. His 741 points in 657 games were also the eighth-highest total since his league debut. He scored team-high 102 of his points in 81 regular-season games last year.

Jay Rosehill predicts William Nylander to outshine Mitch Marner

William Nylander's 84 points, including NHL-second-best 45 goals tally, for the 2024-25 season, show that there is a lot of cause to put him over his former teammate. As per former Leafs forward Jay Rosehill on the Leafs Nation, he predicted the Swede to outshine Marner.

"I kind of had a little spicy one with [William] Nylander cresting the 100-point threshold and overshadowing Mitch," Rosehill said.
Ahead of Marner and Nylander were Mikko Rantanen (#4) of the Dallas Stars, Kirill Kaprizov (#3) of the Minnesota Wild, David Pastrnak (#2) of the Boston Bruins, and Nikita Kucherov (#1) of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

