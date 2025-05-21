Fans enraged at "treasonous traitor" Wayne Gretzky's response to who he's rooting for between Oilers, Stars:"Does not want McDavid to win"

Wayne Gretzky upset many fans after a video showed him avoiding a question about who he supports between the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars. The NHL's X account posted the video after Dallas beat the Winnipeg Jets in round 2 to reach the Western Conference finals.

In the clip, Stars coach Peter DeBoer called Gretzky during the locker room celebration. Gretzky congratulated them and said:

"Congratulations. The greatest game in the world. And you are going to go up against one of the greatest teams ever, Edmonton. I wish you good luck. ... And now we've got Edmonton-Dallas."

A Stars player asked:

“Who are you cheering for?”

DeBoer laughed and said:

“Don’t put him on the spot.”

Gretzky added:

“Can we enjoy the night tonight?” as he avoided a clear answer.

NHL fans, though, reacted to Wayne Gretzky not making his support public.

“What a treasonous traitor. F*** Gretz,” one wrote.

“He does not want McDavid to win. I don’t think he is cheering for Edmonton,” another said.

However, not everyone criticized "the Great One".

"The GOAT can cheer for whoever he wants," a fan said.

Take a look at some more fan comments on X:

"Wade Jetski might cheer for Edmonton, but Wayne Gretzky has Stars taking the Cup," a fan mentioned.

"It really shouldn’t be that hard when one of the options is a team you had nothing to do with and the other is one you won 4 cups with, has your jersey retired, built you a statue and named a road after you," another fan wrote.

"His daughter attends SMU and is a regular at Stars games. He was in town to watch her graduate. Safe to say the Gretzky family has officially converted to #TexasHockey," a fan commented.

The Oilers and the Stars are competing for a spot in the Stanley Cup Final.

Wayne Gretzky predicted Edmonton Oilers to win Western Conference

Wayne Gretzky has already predicted which two teams are going to make the Stanley Cup finals. He has picked the Edmonton Oilers to win the Western Conference finals. So, it seems Dallas isn't the team that will receive the "Great One"'s cheer.

During an NHL on TNT discussion in late April, Gretzky said:

"I got Edmonton and Tampa Bay in the final."

Tampa Bay, though, is out of the playoffs after losing 4-1 to the Florida Panthers in round 1. The Panthers have advanced to the Eastern Conference finals after beating the Leafs in round 2.

