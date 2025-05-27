Fans irate at 'atrocious' Matthew Tkachuk embellishment call despite Jordan Staal hooking penalty: "NHL refs some of the dumbest people on the planet"

Fan outrage exploded on social media following Matthew Tkachuk’s embellishment call during the Florida Panthers-Carolina Hurricanes Game 4 clash on Monday night at Amerant Bank Arena.

The play took place during the second period, following a hooking penalty by the Hurricanes' Jordan Staal.

Here’s a look at the incident:

While Staal got the gate for hooking, Matthew Tkachuk received an embellishment call for his antics as he hit the ice.

But fans weren’t convinced that was the right call. Here’s a look at what these fans had to say:

“NHL refs have to be some of the dumbest people on the planet,” one fan chimed in.

“Atrocious,” this fan weighed in.

“Horrendous embellishment call, HORRENDOUS,” another fan opined.

Meanwhile, other fans took to X to give the officials the benefit of the doubt in this call. Let’s look at their comments:

“That isn’t embellishing but he’s been flopping a lot. I don’t like the makeup call tho,” a fan wrote.

“If that wasn’t the Panthers and Tkachuk, it wouldn’t have been called LOL,” this fan posted.

“Tkachuk has embellished for sure but that probably was one of the weaker ones,” another fan remarked.

Matthew Tkachuk and the Panthers are looking to finish off the series against the Hurricanes and return to the Stanley Cup Final for the third consecutive postseason.

