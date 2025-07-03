FBI Director Kash Patel had a simple reaction to Maxim Shabanov’s highlight reel. Schaefer was signed by the New York Islanders in the 2025 NHL draft.

Patel, who grew up playing hockey as a kid in Garden City, New York, replied to a fan post welcoming Shabanov to Long Island on X, saying:

“Dangles… let’s go Islanders.”

The 5-foot-8, 157 pounds Russian was pursued heavily by multiple teams and the Philadelphia Flyers looked like the favorites.

Previously, Patel was also seen at an NHL game with Wayne Gretzky, watching Alex Ovechkin score a record-breaking goal against the New York Islanders.

Kash Patel's announcement about the NHL's participation in the 2026 Olympics

NHL players will return to the 2026 Olympics. This will be the first time NHL players have competed in the Olympics in more than 10 years, having previously done so in 2014. They missed in 2018 and 2022 due to financial constraints and COVID-19 concerns.

FBI Director Kash Patel shared the news on X. He wrote:

"NHL agreed to let the boys play in the next Olympics this coming winter- first time in over a decade … Team USA, I’ll see you there 🇺🇸🏒"

Patel's post got many reactions from hockey fans.

“Team USA’s back on Olympic ice. Let’s bring home gold and pride,” one fan wrote.

"Can’t you put pressure to get Russia playing, it sucks seeing the hockey team be punished for their government’s actions. Good hockey is good hockey," a fan wrote.

The 2026 Olympics will be held in Italy. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said the NHL is happy to return to the 2026 Olympics. He spoke from Zurich, where the agreement was signed.

"There were a bunch of issues ... and we ultimately got those done," Daly said, via NHL.com. "We're thrilled."

Daly also confirmed the 2026 Olympics will use NHL-sized ice.

