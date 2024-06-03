"Feels like a dream": Connor McDavid reflects on reaching his first Stanley Cup Final

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 2-1 in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals to secure a place in the Stanley Cup Finals. Following the game, the Oilers captain shared his thoughts on the win.

In a short rink-side interview, Connor McDavid described the game as feeling like a dream. He mentioned that it was a crazy game but the team hung in there and found a way to win.

“Yeah, feels like a dream, honestly," McDavid said. "It was a crazy one, and I thought I'd messed up, but we hung in there. Found a way to get away. Just hung in there.”

When asked how they managed to hang on in the first period, McDavid admitted he wasn't sure. He said that it wasn't a pretty game, but they got the job done. He also spoke about the atmosphere and how, when the final horn sounded, it was the loudest he had ever heard.

“When the horn went off, it was the loudest I've ever heard it. It's a special place to play, honestly. So much history, these fans. It's a great team to support,” McDavid said.

Connor McDavid heaps praise on Stuart Skinner

When asked about Stuart Skinner’s performance in Game 6, the Oilers captain was all praises for his goaltender. Connor McDavid mentioned that despite people doubting Skinner, he consistently stood tall for the team.

He said:

“I can't say enough good things (about Stuart Skinner). You know a lot of people doubt him, a lot of people say things about him, but he's done nothing but stand in there for us and stand tall. I'm so happy for him.”

Skinner only allowed 1 goal on 35 shots with a save percentage of .971 on the night. He was 11-5-0 in 16 games with a goals against average of 2.50 and a save percentage of .897 in the Oilers' playoff campaign this season.

Regarding their determination in the first period, McDavid said they wanted to get the job done, especially on home ice.

“We wanted to get it done, obviously. It's been a great opportunity here on home ice. I thought our first was good, which was quite a little bit better than the rest of the 40, but like I said, we hung in there, we got it done, everybody deserved it,” McDavid added.

He believed their first period was good, better than the rest of the game, but reiterated that they hung in there and achieved the victory, which everyone on the team deserved.

Now the Oilers will play the Florida Panthers for the ultimate prize, the Stanley Cup crown in the Championship series.