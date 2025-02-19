"Feels like shade is being thrown in direction of Team USA" "Yikes": NHL fans react to Bruins' latest Charlie McAvoy injury update

The 4 Nations Face-Off might have cost the Boston Bruins some time with Charlie McAvoy. The American star sustained an injury during the tournament, and it will cost him an appearance in the final against Canada on Thursday night.

Ad

The Bruins released a statement from their team doctor indicating that Team USA's medical staff checked McAvoy out, but that he started to experience more pain after returning home to Boston.

They revealed that McAvoy has an infection in his shoulder and had to undergo a procedure at Massachusetts General Hospital on Tuesday, which doesn't bode well for an eventual return. NHL fans debated what this means.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"But at least he played for the USA in a made up tournament…" one said.

"Double ouch. Fighting off infections can sometimes be worse than the original injury. Hope he heals quickly," another added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Prayers for Charlie for a speedy and complete recovery. And props to you Bruins for being transparent with your fans about an injury to a key player," one chimed in.

"NHL clubs are going to have 'issues' with instances with players not being able to return to NHL play after an all-star break. Really stinks because it looked like McCavoy may have started playing at this time," another complained.

Ad

Some Boston fans are upset that their second-half playoff push might be impeded by McAvoy's injury. Boston is currently one point behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card in the East.

Team USA coach praises Charlie McAvoy

Even though he won't be in the final against Canada, Team USA coach Mike Sullivan is grateful for what Charlie McAvoy has done for Team USA thus far.

Ad

Charlie McAvoy is injured (Imagn)

The coach said via ESPN:

Ad

"He's played extremely well through this tournament. When you lose players of his caliber, they're not easy to replace. I know from a personal standpoint what this tournament's meant to him and how much he was looking forward to playing in this.

"Having said that, we have capable of people. We have a lot of depth at all positions and it's going to provide opportunities for others to step up."

Quinn Hughes is expected to join the roster, but he will only be eligible to play if there's another injury to Team USA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles