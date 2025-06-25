"Few things are off the table for GM Brad Treliving" - Insider doesn't rule out Maple Leafs trading $24.6M deadline day acquisition

The Toronto Maple Leafs are embarking on a critically important offseason.

Everyone is bracing for the end of the era in Toronto. Core 4 staple Mitch Marner appears to be as good as gone, headed towards free agency, while contract negotiations with other key pending UFA, John Tavares, also remain far apart.

It all leads to what could be a summer full of change that hasn't been seen with this Maple Leafs team in a long time. Losing these players would create massive holes in their lineup, so general manager Brad Treliving will have to get creative through both the free agent and trade markets to improve his roster.

According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, few things are off the table for Treliving, including moving defenseman Brandon Carlo despite having just acquired him at the deadline. Carlo appeared on Seravalli's latest trade targets board, which he shared the link to on X (formerly Twitter).

"Carlo’s name has popped up in conversation in recent days, even though he was just acquired on Deadline Day from Boston in exchange for first- and fourth-round picks plus Fraser Minten. To be blunt: Toronto really isn’t itching to move Carlo. He is a big man who adds reliable depth at a reasonable cap hit, and he’s in the prime of his career. But the Leafs may be able to parlay Carlo, at a premium position, into a higher-end forward to add to the lineup. Few things are off the table at this point for GM Brad Treliving," Seravalli wrote.

Carlo has two years remaining on the six-year, $24,600,000 contract extension he originally signed with the Bruins in 2021.

Three other Maple Leafs are on Seravalli's trade targets board

Brandon Carlo is not the only Toronto Maple Leaf to find himself on Frank Seravalli's offseason trade targets board.

Morgan Rielly, David Kampf, and Mitch Marner's rights are also listed among the 40 names that could be moved in the coming days and weeks.

The Maple Leafs currently have $25.7 million available in cap space, though Matthew Knies, Mitch Marner, and John Tavares are among the many with expiring contracts that could eat into that.

Whatever happens, it feels like the 2025 offseason could result in real change in Toronto, something that the fan base and many around the league believe is long overdue.

