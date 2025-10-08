[FIGHT] AJ Greer vs Nick Foligno exchange heavy blows in 2025-26 NHL season opener b/w Panthers vs Blackhawks

A.J. Greer and Nick Foligno traded heavy blows in the NHL 2025-26 season opener between the Florida Panthers and Chicago Blackhawks at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.With the score tied 1-1, Foligno and Greer squared off at center ice in the season's first fight. The altercation was a classic heavyweight clash, with both players exchanging powerful haymakers in a gritty display of old-school hockey.Nick Foligno got the better of A.J. Greer, landing a series of heavy right-handed shots during the scrap.Watch the video below:Both players were hit with a five-minute major penalty for fighting.Florida Panthers opened their Stanley Cup defense with a win over Chicago BlackhawksOn Tuesday, the Florida Panthers opened their second Stanley Cup defense with a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at Amerant Bank Arena.Frank Nazar opened the scoring for the Chicago Blackhawks, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead with a snap shot at 10:03 of the first period. Just over a minute later, the Florida Panthers responded, with A.J. Greer tying the game 1-1 at 11:06. At 14:06, the Panthers took a 2-1 lead thanks to Carter Verhaeghe’s power-play goal. In the second period, Teuvo Teravainen tied it 2-2 for Chicago. Jesper Boqvist scored the game-winner for the Panthers, deflecting a shot at 9:40 to secure a 3-2 victory in the final period.“There was lots of good for our first game because a lot of our guys didn’t get a lot of action in the preseason,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said post-game via NHL.com.Mackie Samoskevich accumulated two points for the Panthers, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 17 saves with a .895 save percentage between the sticks.Meanwhile, Frank Nazar, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Teuvo Teravainen all notched two points for the Hawks. Spencer Knight made 34 saves and posted a .919 save percentage.The Florida Panthers host the Philadelphia Flyers next at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.