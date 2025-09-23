[Fight] Canadiens' Jared Davidson and Penguins' Sam Pulin exchange blows in preseason scrap

The Montreal Canadiens' Jared Davidson and the Pittsburgh Penguins' Sam Poulin dropped gloves in a heated preseason scrap. The fight broke out midway through the second period of Monday’s game between the Canadiens and the Penguins.Poulin knocked off Davidson’s helmet, but Davidson responded with a series of right-handed punches that sent Poulin’s helmet flying. The two exchanged more blows before the referees stepped in to separate them.Watch the video here:The Canadiens went on to claim a 2-1 shootout victory over the Penguins. Tristan Broz scored Pittsburgh’s lone goal in regulation, while Owen Beck found the net for Montreal.In goal, Sam Montembeault allowed one goal on 21 shots before being replaced by Jacob Fowler, who stopped all 13 shots he faced.On the Penguins’ side, Sergei Murashov made 19 saves on 20 shots through regulation and overtime before giving way to Joel Blomqvist. He turned aside all 11 shots that came his way.Fans react to preseason scrap between Canadiens' Jared Davidson and Penguins' Sam PulinThe preseason scuffle between the Canadiens' Jared Davidson and the Penguins' Sam Pulin has sparked a lively discussion among hockey fans on social media. One exclaimed:&quot;Hockey is objectively the greatest sport because this happens in game 1 of the preseason.&quot;David Pivtorak @TheDavidPivLINK@spittinchiclets Hockey is objectively the greatest sport because this happens in game 1 of the preseason.Another wrote:&quot;godamn , idk why there isn't a gentleman's agreement amongst scrapper the just make it look good and not truly try to knock each other out lol&quot;Johndoe @Johndoe00420945LINK@spittinchiclets godamn , idk why there isn't a gentleman's agreement amongst scrapper the just make it look good and not truly try to knock each other out lolHere are some more fan fan reactions:&quot;I don't remember there being this many fights in previous preseasons!!,&quot; one wrote.&quot;AHL plugs try to make a name for themselves by making dirty hits on stars. Refs try to make a name for themselves by making the worst calls of the season,&quot; another posted.&quot;I, for one, am just glad our team is actually standing up for each other. Remember a couple years back when Monty got ran and nobody gave a f**k?,&quot; a user commented.&quot;Good fight. Good reason to fight. Didn't like that hit on our part and ya gotta answer if you're gonna do that,&quot; another wrote.The two teams prepare for their upcoming matchups, with the Canadiens facing the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. The Penguins take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday.