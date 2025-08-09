  • home icon
  • "Fights like Matthew Tkachuk" "Charges are getting pressed": NHL fans react to adorable scuffle b/w Patrick Kane & Alex DeBrincat’s sons in Chicago

By Ankit Kumar
Published Aug 09, 2025 15:32 GMT
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Anaheim Ducks - Source: Imagn
Detroit Red Wings forwards Patrick Kane & Alex DeBrincat's sons engage in adorable fight (Source: Imagn)

Former Chicago Blackhawks superstar Patrick Kane now plays for the Detroit Red Wings and was honoured on August 8 by the city of Chicago; the city declared it "Patrick Kane Day." The day and month numbers match Kane’s jersey number, 88.

Kane won three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks and was invited to a community event at Johnny’s Icehouse West. During the event, a funny moment happened on the ice. Kane’s son, Patrick Kane III, played around with Alex DeBrincat’s son, Archie.

Reporter Krista Ruch posted a video of the scuffle online. She called it:

"A "vicious" fight breaks out between BFF's Archie DeBrincat and Patrick Kane III at Johnny's Ice House..."
also-read-trending Trending
Fans reacted to the clip in comments:

“Charges are definitely getting pressed,” one fan wrote.
“That kid in white fights just like Matthew Tkachuk,” another fan said.
"That's my little Patrick checking it out and backing off! Fun day!" a fan reacted.

Many others enjoyed the playful exchange, and the video was shared widely on X.

"I foresee a lengthy suspension for each with no ice cream for a week," a fan said.
"New NHL rule incoming. All fights will begin with players dropping to their knees and slap-wrasslin," another fan said.
"This reminds me of Doug & Bob McKenzie. I think I might have actually heard: 'take off, you knob!'" a fan mentioned.

Patrick Kane is not planning on "stopping" when it comes to hockey

The Chicago Blackhawks traded Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers in the middle of the 2022-23 season. There, he played just 19 games and signed with the Detroit Red Wings in 2023 free agency.

Now, in 2025, Kane finished his second season with the Detroit Red Wings. This was his 18th season in the League. In his last media appearance in April, Kane said he still loves the game and wants to keep playing.

"I still love the game,” Kane said, via NHL.com. “It’s my life. It’s what I want to do, what I think about every day."
Kane focuses on taking care of his body and himself. He plans how to train and how to play next year. So, to continue playing in the League, it's special for him.

"The game-to-game preparation, I love all that stuff, and I’m not thinking about stopping anytime soon," Kane added.

Kane played 72 games, scored 21 goals, and had 59 points. Kane had 45 points in his last 42 games, showing signs of improvement.

Edited by John Maxwell
