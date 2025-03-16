Filip Chytil Injury: What happened to the Canucks center?

Vancouver Canucks forward Filip Chytil left the ice late in the third period during the team’s 6-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. The incident happened after former Canuck Jason Dickinson delivered a hit from behind, which went unpenalized.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Chytil has a history of concussions, making this situation concerning. Vancouver head coach Rick Tocchet did not provide an update on Chytil’s condition after the game.

“It was a pretty bad hit, so we’ll see how he is,” Tocchet said.

The Canucks are pushing for the playoffs, and losing Chytil would be a setback. Vancouver faces the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday, and his status may affect the lineup.

Ad

Chytil joined the Vancouver in late January in the trade that sent J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers. He has two goals and four assists in 15 games with Vancouver. Last season, he played only 10 games with the Rangers due to a head injury. The Canucks will closely monitor his status after this latest hit.

Vancouver Canucks captain Hughes gave credit to the team

The Vancouver Canucks won 6-2 against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at Rogers Arena. Quinn Hughes scored first at 17:46 of the first period with a wrist shot from the left faceoff dot.

Ad

“Those guys really have done a great job for us all year long and I'm glad they got rewarded, and we're going to need them to keep going,” Hughes said, via NHL.com. “We got 16 (games) left now, and it's going to have to be all of us.”

Tyler Myers made it 2-0 just 35 seconds later with a low shot to the glove side. Conor Garland scored at 8:08 in the second period, finishing a pass from Pius Suter. Alex Vlasic responded at 18:51 with a screened point shot for Chicago.

Elias Pettersson made it 4-1 at 4:01 of the third period with a wrist shot from the slot. Wyatt Kaiser scored for Chicago at 5:22 with a far-side wrist shot. Nils Aman scored at 9:50 on a pass from Kiefer Sherwood, and Suter added another eight seconds later.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama