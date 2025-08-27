Filip Forsberg provides update on $72,472,000 Predators teammate following season-ending concussion hit

Filip Forsberg shared how relieved he felt about Roman Josi;s injury update. The Nashville Predators captain was diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome after suffering a concussion on Feb. 25 against the Florida Panthers. The team announced in June that Josi has been responding well to treatment.Forsberg, who also dealt with head injuries, understands how difficult it must have been for Josi not knowing the cause of his symptoms.“Whatever he’s dealing with, at least he found the right people to talk to about it,” Forsberg said on Wednesday, via The Athletic.Forsberg believes his teammate has likely been managing his condition for years without realizing it.Before the injury, Josi continued to carry his usual workload. He played in 53 games last season, recording nine goals and 29 assists while averaging more than 25 minutes per game. His -26 rating reflected the team’s struggles more than his individual play. Josi’s skating, smart positioning and leadership kept him central to the Predators, despite results going against them.Forsberg admitted that it was hard to explain why things fell apart after Nashville added big names.“We had a great group of guys,&quot; Forsberg said. &quot;Team is really tight. Just got off to a bad start and were out of it by Christmas.”He felt that expectations may have been too high and that the team leaned too much on skill instead of playing harder in games.Josi also shared how difficult the months after his concussion were. In an interview with Swiss outlet Blick, he revealed that daily headaches and fatigue left him worried about lasting brain damage.“I’ve been worried several times in the last few months that my brain is damaged,” he said in June.At 35, Josi is still under contract with the Predators through the 2027-28 season on a deal worth $72,472,000. His recovery will be important for the team as it moves forward.Filip Forsberg and Bolaget hosted a charity game in LeksandFilip Forsberg and Swedish music group Bolaget held a charity game on Saturday at Tegera Arena, Leksand. The event supported the Borje Salming ALS Foundation and Barncancerfonden, which helps children with cancer. More than 6,000 fans of all ages attended from across Sweden.&quot;A massive thank you to everyone who made this incredible day possible!,&quot; Forsberg wrote on Instagram.Forsberg thanked the charities, sponsors, players, Bolaget, organizers and fans for their support. He added that the big turnout was something they only dreamed of.&quot;(It) is something we could only dream about when this whole idea started many months ago. This was special! We will be back!&quot; Frosberg wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBolaget performed at halftime and added extra energy to the event. Forsberg confirmed that there would be another charity game in the future.