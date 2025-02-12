Filip Forsberg's 'proud American' wife Erin Alvey announces her unwavering support for Team Sweden during 4 Nations Face-Off

Nashville Predators star Filip Forsberg's wife, Erin Alvey, announced her unwavering support for Team Sweden during the upcoming best-on-best 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

Forsberg and Alvey tied the knot in 2022. Alvey, an American singer-songwriter, will be rooting for her husband and Sweden over the next two weeks in the tournament, despite her American heritage.

In an Instagram story on Tuesday, she shared her enthusiasm about seeing her husband play for his country.

"My first time getting to see my husband represent his country, and although I'm a proud American, these next 2 weeks I identify strictly as a Sweden fan. HEJA SVERIGE!," she wrote.

Trending

(Image Source: Erin Alvey/Instagram)

Led by Tampa Bay Lightning star Victor Hedman, Sweden will be up against formidable Team Canada in the opening fixture of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament on Wednesday. The matchup is scheduled to take place at Centre Bell Arena at 8 p.m. ET.

Filip Forsberg and Gustav Nyquist ready to represent Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off

The Nashville Predators will see two of their players - Filip Forsberg and Gustav Nyquist - representing Sweden in the upcoming best-on-best tournament.

Forsberg expressed his excitement about the opportunity to compete at such a high level and representing Sweden.

“Just having best-on-best back again, and being able to represent Sweden at the highest level of competition, is something that I certainly haven't been able to take for granted in my time here,” Forsberg said via NHL.com. “So, it's going to be a lot of fun to compete with my fellow countrymen.”

Nyquist also expressed his enthusiasm about being named to the Swedish roster. He noted that the tournament serves as an opportunity for future competition, including the Olympics. His comments reflect a shared excitement among players about the potential impact of the tournament on the sport.

“We’ve been trying to do this for a while now, and it’s nice to see something like this being put together. When we’re with the national team, we want to have the best players and best guys on each country. This is a great way to grow hockey internationally, and I think it’s good for everyone involved.”

Filip Forsberg has picked up 53 points, and Gustav Nyquist has racked up 20 points this NHL season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles