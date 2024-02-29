"Filth level is tough to describe" - Pat McAfee in awe of Connor McDavid' OT game-winning goal against St. Louis Blues

Connor McDavid scored an impressive winner in the Edmonton Oilers' 3-2 overtime win against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, leaving American sports analyst Pat McAfee speechless.

McDavid received the puck near the neutral zone and made the bold decision to skate towards the Blues' net. Thanks to his blistering speed, he blazed down the left faceoff circle, leaving the Blues defense scratching their heads.

The Oilers captain attempted a shot, which hit Jordan Binnington's left shoulder before the puck made its way into the back of the net for the winner. It was an incredible play from the Oilers star forward, prompting Pat McAfee to tweet his thoughts:

"The filth level is tough to describe. … this was a game winner for McJesus"

Connor McDavid accumulated three points in the contest to take his points tally to 94 for the season. He also ended his 11-game goal drought, having not scored since Feb. 6.

Although McDavid has not been in the best form when it comes to scoring goals, he has been incredible at providing assists. He has provided 22 assists in the last nine games.

The Edmonton Oilers are only a point behind the second-placed Vegas Golden Knights (73 points) in the Pacific Division. They next take on the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

How has Connor McDavid fared for the Oilers this season?

Edmonton Oilers vs Arizona Coyotes

McDavid has been a key player for the Oilers when it comes to scoring goals and providing them. The 27-year-old forward leads the club in scoring with 94 points, through 22 goals and 72 assists in 55 games.

In the last five games, he has racked up 11 points through 10 assists and one goal. Connor McDavid is six points shy of his seventh 100-point campaign since he was drafted first overall in 2015.

With 72 assists on the season, the Oilers captain is on course for 103 assists. Should he reach the landmark, McDavid will become the first player since Wayne Gretzky (1990–91) to record at least 100 points in a season.