"Fine McDavid for instigating" "Joke league" - NHL fans left divided over Nikita Zadorov's $5,000 fine for cross-check hit on Connor McDavid

On Monday, NHL Player Safety announced on X that Vancouver Canucks' Nikita Zadorov will be fined $5,000 for cross-checking Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid. The announcement has left fans divided.

Many fans expressed their frustration on X, with one tweeting:

"Now fine McDavid for instigating it."

Another fan succinctly captured the confusion felt by many.

"Make it make sense," the fan tweeted.

One fan voiced their approval of the decision, albeit with a caveat regarding consistency in punishment.

"Good call. Now don't wuss out with only 1 game for Soucy. I realize he doesn't have a suspension track record. But 1 game for a vicious attempt to injure a star after the game and after play is not tolerable," the fan tweeted.

However, not all reactions were supportive of the fine. One fan attributed the punishment to bias against McDavid and his teammate. ,

"5,000 because Mcdavid and Draisaitl are the biggest whiners in the league," the fan tweeted.

Drawing parallels to hockey's past, another fan evoked nostalgia for a time when on-ice justice was swift and severe.

"In the old days, had he done that to Gretzky he would be fined his career. Punishment delivered by Semenko," the fan tweeted.

Contrary to the criticism, some fans supported Zadorov's fine.

"Best $5k he ever spent," One fan's humorous tweet read.

A fan highlighted perceived double standards in disciplinary actions, contrasting Zadorov's fine with the treatment of other players.

"Of course. Because it’s McDavid and not Marchand," the fan tweeted.

Vancouver Canucks' Carson Soucy faces NHL suspension for cross-checking Connor McDavid

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Carson Soucy was suspended following a cross-check on Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid during Game 3.

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced a hearing for Soucy.

"Vancouver’s Carson Soucy will have a hearing for cross-checking Edmonton’s Connor McDavid. Date and time TBD."

The incident occurred as McDavid attempted to force overtime late in the game. Soucy initially pushed McDavid, prompting a retaliation slash. Meanwhile, Canucks' Nikita Zadorov also cross-checked McDavid from behind, resulting in a $5,000 fine for Zadorov.

Soucy was suspended for one game in March 2021 for a high hit on Conor Garland. He then received a $2,500 fine in November 2022 for roughing Pierre-Luc Dubois. Despite the potential suspension looming, Soucy has contributed four assists in nine playoff games, averaging 17:26 of ice time per game.