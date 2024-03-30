"Fine-tune our game": Brad Marchand shares Boston Bruins' strategy for remaining games ahead of playoffs

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand emphasized the importance of focusing on the remaining games before the playoffs in his March 29 interaction with reporters.

“We did a great job of accomplishing that first goal, Now, eight games left, we need to continue to climb and fine-tune our game so that we are prepared come playoff time," Marchand said.

“I think we need to be proud of that first step, We came together really well. This year, we battled through a lot of adversity, a lot of changes in our lineup. We have to be proud of that fact, but we can’t get complacent," he added.

The Boston Bruins' defense and forward depth complement superstars Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, who needed backup after Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci retired.

“That’s not what we set out to do. Start of the year, that’s part of the goal, it’s not the whole goal," Marchand added. "There’s still a lot we need to accomplish this year and that’s one step of the way. So, definitely happy about it. We got where we needed to be and now it’s about getting further.”

The Boston Bruins have played an incredibly well-rounded season, not to mention the acquisitions made to brandish the roster and lineup formations.

For a significant period, Boston held the top spot in the NHL standings after surpassing the Vancouver Canucks. However, the New York Rangers have now taken over as the league leaders.

Brad Marchand kept pointless against Tampa Bay Lightening

Marchand was kept pointless in a recent game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Lighting dominated most of the match and took control during the second period.

Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak stressed the importance of winning at this stage. The Bruins will face a surging Washington Capitals team on March 30. Then, will be at the Nashville Predators for a tilt.