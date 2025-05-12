"Fire Bill Guerin" "All good fellas are in playoffs": Hockey fans react as USA suffers shutout loss to Switzerland in IIHF Worlds

Team USA has fallen in the first major upset at the 2025 IIHF World Championships.

The Americans were shockingly shut out 3-0 by Team Switzerland, who were backstopped by netminder Leonardo Genoni on Monday afternoon. The USA was outshot 27-23 in the game and now sees its record fall to 2-0-0-1 through three games in the preliminary stage of the tournament.

The Swiss have some NHL talent, including the likes of Nico Hischier, Kevin Fiala, and Timo Meier; however, the Americans were the heavy favorites in this matchup and came up short.

Hockey fans have started to react to the massive upset on X (formerly Twitter).

"Fire Bill Guerin," one fan wrote.

"All the good fellas are in the playoffs," another fan wrote.

"But I thought hockey was Americas game," added another fan.

More fan reaction has continued to pour in on X.

"Absolutely AWFUL showing today against a team they should demolish. Getting shutout is insane," wrote one fan.

"Trash representatives of our country," wrote another fan.

"We literally have college players on this team, for reasons unknown. How was this roster formulated? Zero-star power," added one more fan.

American fans are evidently upset with their country's poor showing on Monday. Despite the loss, they remain in a good spot in Group B with their 11-3 goal differential, tied with Team Germany for the best in the group.

Team USA will have a major reinforcement joining their blue line next game

Team USA will soon have one of the best defensemen in the world in the mix.

Columbus Blue Jackets superstar Zach Werenski arrived in Denmark and joined his teammates at the IIHF World Championships on Monday morning.

"Zach Werenski has been officially registered to USA's roster for the #MensWorlds. He'll be eligible to play today against Switzerland at 10:20 AM ET," Ellis wrote.

Werenski did not end up playing against Team Switzerland, though he should be expected to suit up in the Americans' next contest against Team Norway.

The 27-year-old is coming off a career season, where he racked up 82 points (23 goals, 59 assists ) in 81 games. He will be a massive addition to a US blue line that was lacking star power.

Werenski and Team USA will be in action against Team Norway on Wednesday morning. The puck drops at 10:20 a.m. EST at Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning, Denmark.

