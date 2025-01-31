"Fire Don Sweeney and Cam Neely": Boston Bruins top brass face fans' ire after 6-2 shellacking by Winnipeg Jets

The Boston Bruins top brass faced criticism after a disappointing 6-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets at home on Thursday. It was a similar performance to their previous 7-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

After tying the game 2-2 early in the third period, the Bruins couldn't find their momentum and conceded two quick goals in under a minute, eventually allowing the Jets to bury the game.

It marked the second consecutive heavy defeat for the Bruins. The frustration among fans at TD Garden reached a boiling point as "Fire Sweeney" chants echoed throughout the building once again.

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the Boston Bruins defeat, with one tweeting:

"Fire Don Sweeney and Cam Neely."

Another chimed in:

"I think I’m ready to start selling Marchand McAvoy and Pastrnak are the only keeps. Everyone else if you can get a future asset for them, ship em, and play the AHL team the rest of the year."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"Can't fire Sweeney as his is one of the GMs of the US squad in the upcoming tournament. That would look terrible for the league. They will wait until after it," a third fan posted.

"Sweeney couldn’t even run a lunch. The way he is running this team is embarrassing, just like his drafting," posted one X user.

"Should be heard more often if enough fans can made it to away games, lucky Sweeney! another user wrote.

"I think this no longer falls on Sweeney and Neely...This is on the Jacob's family," another chimed in.

The loss to the Jets marked the 14th time this season the Boston Bruins have allowed at least five goals in a game. In stark contrast, they only allowed five or more goals 13 times last season.

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand reflects on loss to Jets

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand addressed the team's challenges, acknowledging the significant adversities they're facing this season.

Marchand said that while the team isn't satisfied with their current standing, especially given their expectations at the start of the season, the focus must shift to improving for the next game.

“It’s been a different year,” Boston captain Brad Marchand said post-game.

“We’re facing a lot of adversity this year, and we don’t have a choice but to work through it. You can’t get caught up in frustration. You have to focus on being better for the next one, and that’s what we have to worry about.”

The Bosoton Bruins are second in the wild card spot from the East with 56 points. They host the NY Rangers at TD Garden on Saturday. The puck drops at 4 p.m. ET.

