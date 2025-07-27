  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Buffalo Sabres
  • "Fire Kevyn Adams" "Imagine going there on purpose": Sabres fans react as Conor Timmins signs 2-year, $4.4M contract with Buffalo

"Fire Kevyn Adams" "Imagine going there on purpose": Sabres fans react as Conor Timmins signs 2-year, $4.4M contract with Buffalo

By Ankit Kumar
Published Jul 27, 2025 17:34 GMT
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at Tampa Bay Lightning - Source: Imagn
Fans questioned the Conor Timmins signing move by Sabres (Source: Imagn)

The Buffalo Sabres, who ranked 26th last season with a 36-39-7 record, signed defenseman Conor Timmins to a two-year contract worth $4.4 million on Sunday. His average annual salary will be $2.2 million.

Ad

Timmins was traded to Buffalo from Pittsburgh on June 28. On July 1, he became a restricted free agent, and negotiations between the two parties have continued ever since. With this agreement, they avoided the salary arbitration process.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The team sees the defenseman as depth for their blue line. His past seasons have been plagued by injuries, limiting him to just 51 games in the 2023-24 season and 17 in the last season.

Soon after the signing was made public, fans reacted to it.

“Fire Kevyn Adams,” one fan said about the Sabres GM.
Ad
“Imagine going there on purpose,” another fan wrote.
Ad
"Solid move unless he spends more time in the press box than on the ice again." a fan wrote.

Some fans questioned Conor Timmins' contract, raising doubts and suggesting more appropriate contract numbers.

"That’s a ridiculous overpay, but I guess they need to get to the salary cap floor" a fan mentioned.
"He should be on a two way league min - 1.5 max. 2.2 mil is absurd 😂😂" another fan wrote.
Ad
"I don’t even like chirping the Sabres anymore But this is atrocious lol" a fan said.

Sabres' GM's comment on Conor Timmins' signing

Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said Conor Timmins is a solid two-way player. He believes Timmins adds depth and support for the future.

"He's a solid two-way player that is big, a right shot, and I think it just really solidifies our (defense) corps moving forward," Adams said, via NHL.com.
Ad

In April, after their 14th playoff miss, coach Lindy Ruff said he wants the Sabres to play better and manage the puck more.

“We have work to do. We have work to do as a team, establishing the way we need to play," Ruff said, via The Athletic.

Buffalo had a 13-game winless streak in December, and they stayed in last place in the NHL's Eastern Conference for over three months. The Sabres have not played in the playoffs since April 2011.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications