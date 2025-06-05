“Can’t wait for him to overachieve and then get fired": NHL fans react as Boston Bruins hire Marco Sturm as their new head coach

  • home icon
By Ankit Kumar
Modified Jun 05, 2025 14:17 GMT
The Boston Bruins announced on June 5 that Marco Sturm is the team’s new coach. General Manager Don Sweeney shared the news, naming Sturm the 30th coach in Bruins history. This move fills the last open coaching job in the NHL.

Sturm takes over after Joe Sacco served as interim coach for most of the season. Sacco led the team to a 25-30-7 record. He had replaced Jim Montgomery, who started the season with an 8-9-3 record. The Bruins finished last in the Atlantic Division and missed the playoffs. It was their first time missing the playoffs since 2017.

After the Bruins posted the news on X, NHL fans reacted quickly.

Many fans were not happy with the decision.

"Hired to be fired," a fan said.
"Can’t wait for him to overachieve and get fired," one fan wrote.
"Bruins are out of touch lmao," one user commented.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X.

"Fire Sweeney," another fan commented.
"Marco it’s not your fault, loved you as a player, but the boys club is alive and well!! Joke," another fan shared doubts about the team’s future.
"Just to make the playoffs next year and get fired right?," one fan asked.

Marco Sturm on becoming Bruins' head coach

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney said the team is proud to name Marco Sturm as coach. He welcomed Sturm and his family to Boston. Sweeney said the team wanted a coach who can keep strong defense and improve offense.

"As a former Bruin, he understands what this team means to the city and our fans. We’re embracing a new direction with Marco behind the bench and are confident his energy, standards, and commitment to a competitive, hard-nosed brand of hockey reflect exactly what Bruins hockey should be,” Sweeney said via NHL.com.

Sweeney said Sturm knows what the team means to the city and the fans.

“I’m incredibly honored to be named head coach of the Boston Bruins,” Sturm said.

Sturm also thanked the Jacobs family, Cam Neely and Don Sweeney for trusting him. He said Boston is special to him and he is excited to begin.

Marco Sturm, 46, coached the Ontario Reign in the AHL from 2022 to 2025. His record was 119-80-11-6, and the team made the playoffs each year. He was also an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Kings. As a player, Sturm played 938 NHL games, including time with the Bruins.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

