"First round choke" "Coming for the Cup": NHL fans divided as Toronto Maple Leafs clinch 2024 Stanley Cup playoff spot 

The Toronto Maple Leafs clinched a playoff berth Friday night without stepping on the ice, securing their spot in the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Toronto started the day with four potential clinch scenarios depending on the results of games involving the Philadelphia Flyers, Detroit Red Wings and Washington Capitals. All three teams lost their respective games, ensuring the Maple Leafs' playoff position.

This marks Toronto's eighth consecutive playoff appearance, currently sitting third in the NHL's Atlantic Division standings with 95 points.

Fan reactions to the Leafs' playoff clinch have been mixed, with some expressing typical skepticism and others optimism about the team's Cup chances:

One fan commented on X: "Looking forward to the first round choke," alluding to Toronto's history of early playoff exits.

However, another fan responded:

"We're coming for the Cup." hoping this might finally be the year the team advances deep into the playoffs.

Here are some more fan reactions to the Maple Leafs clinching a playoff spot on X:

"Stanley cup champions 2024". One fan wrote on X.

"The 5 teams fighting for a playoff spot in the East are pathetic LOL." Another fan wrote.

"Easiest 1st round exit call in the history of sports". a user said.

"ugh, boring. i only watch hockey for the fights tho. OF is where it's at fr". a fan wrote.

"Whoever they play round 1 is hype". One fan worte.

The Maple Leafs have not won the Stanley Cup since their last victory in 1967, leaving some fans doubtful the team can go all the way. However, with a roster led by stars like Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, some believe this could be their year to break the long Cup drought.

The idle Tampa Bay Lightning also clinched a playoff spot on Friday based on the results, currently holding the first Eastern Conference wild card position. They sit just two points behind Toronto in the standings.

With seven games left in the regular season, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Montreal Canadiens next on Saturday.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Montreal Canadiens: Odds & Prediction

Toronto Maple Leafs (43-23-9) visit the Montreal Canadiens (29-34-12) on Saturday at Centre Bell at 7:00 p.m. ET in an Eastern Conference matchup.

The Maple Leafs lost 4-1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning in their last game, while the Canadiens fell 7-4 to the Lightning on Friday. The Leafs have the upper hand in the all-time series with a 313-347-88-19 record against the Canadiens.

Recently, Toronto Maple Leafs have won three games out of their last five, while Montreal has also won three out of five. The Maple Leafs are the favorites in the matchup, with odds of -204. Meanwhile, the Canadiens are the underdogs with odds of +168. According to moneyline odds, there's a 67.1% probability that Toronto will win.

The game can be seen live on ESPN+. The contest can be heard on CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN and CKGM TSN 690 Montreal.