"First WWE now this" "Get him to Edmonton rn" - NHL fans react as IShowSpeed slide tackles, drops gloves while learning hockey with Cole Caufield

By ARJUN B
Modified Jun 14, 2024 19:19 GMT
IShowSpeed slide tackles, drops gloves while learning hockey with Cole Caufield

YouTube personality IShowSpeed tried his hand at hockey on Friday, joining NHL star Cole Caufield on the ice. Things got heated when IShowSpeed got into his first hockey fight while learning the sport.

IShowSpeed is known for his athleticism, doing backflips at KFC and taking wrestling moves at WrestleMania. The YouTube star added hockey to his sports repertoire in a new video with Montreal Canadiens’ Caufield.

Caufield gifted IShowSpeed a custom jersey and equipment to start his hockey training. After learning basics like skating, IShowSpeed tried scoring goals, even pulling off a soccer-style header into the net.

But when it came time to play a real game, things got funny. A video by an X user shows IShowSpeed slide tackled an opposing player and screamed "Sergio Ramos," after which they got into a fight.

IShowSpeed takes off his gloves but doesn't throw real punches. He instead manhandles his opponent to win the scrap. Caufield has to come over to break up the fight.

Fans reacted to the video of IShowSpeed's hockey fight on X.

"Speed can’t be real 😭 this mf just be around the world doing the most random shit LMAO … first WWE now this," one fan tweeted.
"i’ve seen enough get him to Edmonton rn,” another fan tweeted.
"bro cannot skate for shit but i wouldn’t fight him on the ice," one fan tweeted.
"Lol I’m dead, speed already has so much energy he can prolly last an hour fight but powers is 30%," another fan tweeted.
"Speed really can do anything," a user tweeted.
"Boy is supposed to be an athlete but he got quite a temper," another user tweeted.

IShowSpeed shares his thoughts on playing hockey with NHL star Cole Caufield

Though excited for the new experience, IShowSpeed quickly realized hockey is much harder than it looks. The added challenge of skating on ice made it difficult for Speed to keep his balance, let alone control the puck.

“You can see by the look on my face. I’m done. It’s hard,” Speed admitted in the locker room. “It may look super stupid on camera, but it’s way harder than it looks. It’s like playing two sports – ice skating and it’s a stick and a puck.”

Speed had wowed with his impressive performance a month before at the 2024 Gloucestershire cheese rolling competition. He placed fourth in the competition despite no prior preparation.

