"Fitting end. Rinse. Repeat": Detroit fans dejected as Red Wings end season by blowing 2-goal lead vs Leafs

Detroit Red Wings fans were left dejected as the team ended its season by blowing a 2-goal lead against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night. The Red Wings entered the third period with a 3-1 lead, but the Maple Leafs stormed back with two unanswered goals to force overtime, eventually winning 4-3.

The Detroit Red Wings close the season with a 39-35-8 record, placing them sixth in the Atlantic Division.

Following the game, frustrated Red Wings fans expressed their disappointment on social media. One fan tweeted:

"Fitting end. Rinse. Repeat,"

Another fan wrote,

"LOL what a disaster of a season. Shame."

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Get cute with an empty net rush, lose the puck, lose the game. A fitting end to a horrible season." one fan wrote.

"The perfect way to show us that watching this team was a waste of all of our time this season. Down to the last second of regulation. Buncha f**kin losers." another fan wrote.

"One of the worst played games from the leafs and still won, I feel sorry for Detroit fans" a user commented.

"So glad this embarrassment of a season is finally over. I pray to god half these dudes aren’t on this roster next year, same with half the front office." anoter user wrote.

Austin Watson, Justin Holl and Alex DeBrincat scored for the Red Wings, while Cam Talbot made 16 saves.

Toronto got goals from Auston Matthews, Scott Laughton, Chris Tanev, and Philippe Myers, with Joseph Woll stopping 31 shots.

Game recap: Red Wings 4-3 OT loss against Leafs

Auston Matthews opened the scoring for the Maple Leafs late in the first period by taking a feed from Matthew Knies at 17:53. Within two minutes, Austin Watson tied it 1-1 by jumping on a loose puck past Joseph Woll.

Justin Holl then scored on a shot from the blue line that beat Woll over the glove to give Detroit a 2-1 lead early in the second. Alex DeBrincat then scored on a power play to extend the lead a few minutes later to 3-1.

In the third, Philippe Myers pulled the Leafs within one by sneaking a shot through Talbot’s pads from a sharp angle. With just two seconds left in regulation, Chris Tanev tied the game with a feed from Mitch Marner.

Then, 56 seconds into overtime, Scott Laughton sealed the 4-3 win for Toronto.

