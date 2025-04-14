Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau quips about change in $28,750,000 forward's pre-game meal that has fueled his resurgence

Calgary Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau quipped about teammate Yegor Sharangovich's pre-game meal, which seems to have sparked his recent surge.

Sharangovich scored twice in a vital 5-2 victory against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. After the game, Huberdeau noted that Sharangovich switched his pregame meal to salmon and risotto, moving away from his usual chicken and pasta.

Huberdeau humorously suggested Sharangovich would stick with his new menu throughout the season's end.

"Changed his pre-game meal. He’s been eating salmon. That’s been helping him—risotto and salmon. That’s what he’s going to eat till the end of the year," Huberdeau said.

He added:

"Chicken and pasta—like the usual. So he had to change and all that. Seriously, he’s been good lately. He’s been scoring some big goals, and it’s nice to see him going."

Yegor Sharangovich, currently signed to a $28.75 million contract, has four goals in the last three games. Meanwhile, the Western Conference Wild Card race remains tight as the season nears its end.

The Calgary Flames trail the second-place St. Louis Blues by two points and the first-place Minnesota Wild by three points.

However, the Flames have two games remaining, while the Blues and Wild each have one game left. The race could potentially come down to the last day of the regular season.

Calgary Flames keep playoff hopes alive after win over Sharks

The Calgary Flames kept their playoff hopes alive after a 5-2 win over the San Jose Sharks at Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday.

Tyler Toffoli opened the scoring for the Sharks after putting them ahead 1-0 at 3:09 into the first period. MacKenzie Weeger tied it for the Flames at 9:24 before Adam Klapka's goal at 14:15 increased the lead to 2-1 before going into the second period.

Jan Rutta tied it 2-2 for the Sharks, marking it the only goal scored in the second period. Yegor Sharangovich broke the deadlock after putting the Flames back on a 3-2 lead at 1:30 into the final period.

Matt Coronato extended the Flames' lead to 4-2 at 10:55 before Sharangovich scored his second of the night on an empty net to seal the much-needed victory for Calgary.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Adam Klapka, and Sharangovich notched two points apiece in the matchup. Meanwhile, goaltender Dustin Wold made 28 saves and posted a .933 SV% for the Flames. The Calgary Flames will face the Vegas Golden Knights next on Tuesday before finishing the regular season against the LA Kings on Thursday, April 17.

