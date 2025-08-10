Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson is almost certain to be traded after contract negotiations broke down. He's headed for the last year of his six-year, $27,300,000 contract, which has a six-team no trade clause.

Ad

Rumors suggest that Andersson said no to a trade during the NHL Draft. TSN's Darren Dreger namedropped the Los Angeles Kings. It was also reported that the 28-year-old had green-lit to be moved to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Rasmus Andersson broke down the arguments, calling them baseless, during his interview with Swedish publication Expressen. He called out rumors of him wanting to move to a specific team while also adding that he turned down a trade offer, although not naming the Kings.

Ad

Trending

“I have still been very appreciated in Calgary for a long time. Then some insider comes with wrong information and then the fans believe it, because they are right about a lot of other things they do and I understand that that is their job. But I have not given Calgary a team, that I only want to play with one team. That is not true, he says," Andersson said.

Ad

"Some team made a very good offer, that’s it. I thought about a lot of things. I talked to my family and thought that right then and there I wasn’t really keen on moving my family there and signing a long-term contract, that’s what it all came down to.

"I communicated that decision to Calgary. I said if you want to trade me, this is the number of teams I can think of signing for. But this wasn’t one of them," he added.

Ad

The Swede scored 31 points in 81 games last season but carried a -38 rating in over 23 minutes of average ice time per game. His stats don't replicate the strong presence he's in the blueline for the Flames.

Rasmus Andersson hopeful of making it to Sweden Olympic roster

While he sorts out his club duties, Rasmus Andersson also has an eye out for the Team Sweden roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Ad

He was one of seven defenseman selected during the 4 Nations Face-Off. During an interview with NHL.com, Andersson made his feelings known.

"That's probably one of the biggest goals, to get a spot," Rasmus Andersson said.

"I have to control what I can, my own game, my attitude, and try to start the season in the best possible way. Show that I really want to be on the Olympic roster."

Sweden has named William Nylander, Rasmus Dahlin, Victor Hedman, Adrian Kempe, Gabriel Landeskog and Lucas Raymond as the first six players to appear in Milan-Cortina next year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama